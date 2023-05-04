Sister of Madeleine McCann smiling and her mum Kate holding a tissue
Madeleine McCann’s sister Amelie pictured as she breaks silence on ‘sad’ anniversary

It's the first time she's been seen publicly since she was a toddler

By Nancy Brown

The sister of Madeleine McCann, 18-year-old Amelie, has been pictured at a prayer service held to mark the 16h anniversary of her sibling’s disappearance.

Amelie attended the prayer service with her mum and dad, Kate and Gerry McCann. Her twin brother Sean did not attend, it was reported.

It’s the first time Amelie has been photographed in public since she was a toddler. Amelie was a baby when Madeleine went missing from their holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007. She’s now said to be applying for university.

Amelie McCann smiling at Madeleine's prayer evening
Amelie McCann joined well-wishers and her family at the event which marked the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance (Credit: Splash News)

Sister of Madeleine McCann attends prayer service

Amelie attended the prayer service in Rothley, Leicestershire, with her friend Georgina. The pair were seen lighting a candle for Madeleine and other missing children at the war memorial. Pictures of her sister adorn the railing the memorial, and a lantern of hope still glows around the clock for her.

Amelie, Kate and Gerry were welcomed by locals and well-wishers at the informal gathering in their home village. And, while Kate and Gerry didn’t speak at the event, Amelie did.

It’s nice that everyone is here together, but it’s a sad occasion.

Speaking about her sister publicly for the first time, Amelie reflected on the “sad occasion”. However, she seemed touched by the support from members of the public.

She said: “It’s nice that everyone is here together, but it’s a sad occasion.”

It’s reported that Amelie was seen to repeat mantras read out by people in the crowd. These included “never give up”, “leave no stone unturned”, “don’t forget about me” and “still missing, still missed”.

Amelie McCann and her friend lighting a candle for Madeleine
Amelie and her friend lit a candle for missing Madeleine (Credit: Splash News)

‘Kate and Gerry very moved’

Madeleine’s great uncle Brian Kennedy also spoke after the event. He said: “Kate and Gerry are very moved by the size of the group of people who turned up. After all these years people still assemble. Some come every time and some are new and we are very grateful.”

He added: “Sixteen years without someone and still not knowing where they are is a very long time. Even if it was bad news, in some ways, would give us some closure. But with no closure there is still hope.”

Kate McCann wiping her nose with a tissue
Kate and Gerry McCann’s son Sean didn’t attend the prayer evening (Credit: Splash News)

Vicar of the local parish church, Reverend Rob Gladstone, lead prayers at the service. He told supporters: “We are here this evening to show our loving concern for Madeleine and for all young children who have been taken away from their families against their will. We are also here to encourage one another to keep up hope and pray for a renewal of strength even after this long time.”

