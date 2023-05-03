Parents of Madeleine McCann release heartbreaking statement on 16th anniversary of her abduction

The parents of Madeleine McCann have marked the 16th anniversary of her disappearance with a crushing statement.

Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up their search for their daughter, who disappeared in Portugal on May 3 2007 when she was aged just three.

Earlier today (May 3), the McCanns broke their silence on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page, revealing their daughter is still “very much missed”.

Parents of Madeleine McCann share statement on 16th anniversary of disappearance

In a post signed off from Kate and Gerry, the parents marked the 16th anniversary of Madeleine‘s disappearance.

They shared a poem that “resonates strongly” with them, as well as a picture of Madeleine. Last night, they also updated the cover photo on the Facebook page to another of Madeleine with the word “hope” overlaid.

The statement began: “3rd May 2023 Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing…….still very much missed.”

Kate and Gerry continued: “It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel. The poem below, by Clare Pollard, resonates strongly with us.”

The post then shared the poem, called The Contradiction.

“The absence contradicts itself: the missing conjures what we miss. You are not here, I’m not myself, but still I talk to you like this. You’re in the crowd, the news, the glimpse – I make you there when you’re not there.

Thank you to everyone for your support – it really helps. Kate and Gerry.

“I trace your steps, I map your face, I say your name, see you in air. You’re all I know and so unknown. I cannot hold you, yet I do: please let me hold you in my head and where you are now, hold me too. How can you be so near and far? You are not here. But here you are.”

Kate and Gerry McCann share hopes for a ‘breakthrough’

After the poem, they also shared their hopes for a “breakthrough” as the police investigation “continues”.

“The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support – it really helps. Kate and Gerry,” the post then ended.

Kate and Gerry are expected to join friends and family tonight to remember their daughter. A prayer gathering is due to take place in their home village at 7pm.

