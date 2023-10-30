Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parents as detective claims she IS dead in latest development

In latest Madeleine McCann news, Portuguese police have apologised to the missing youngster’s parents.

According to reports, a delegation of senior officers travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year. They are said to have met with Gerry McCann and apologised for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family.

The McCann family has not commented on the apology claims.

The development comes as German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters indicates he believes Maddie has died.

Maddie, who was three at the time she vanished, disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007.

Madeleine McCann latest: Portuguese police have apologised (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Madeleine McCann news

The BBC reports Portuguese police now say their initial investigation into the toddler’s disappearance was not handled properly.

Additionally, they are said to have admitted there was insufficient importance given to missing children at the time.

Furthermore, they reportedly say that her parents’ position as foreigners in an environment they did not understand was not appreciated.

The officers also gave their support to German authorities, who believe Christian Brueckner killed the child. No charges have been brought against him in connection to the disappearance to date, and he has denied being involved.

Mr Wolters, however, has welcomed the Portuguese apology.

It shows that, in Portugal, there’s development in the McCann case.

“It’s a good sign,” he said, adding: “It shows that, in Portugal, there’s development in the McCann case.”

Brueckner is currently in prison for rape (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia YouTube)

‘You’re sure she’s dead?’

Additionally, another website claims Mr Wolters indicates he believes Maddie is no longer alive.

He is reportedly asked in a documentary: “From what you’ve seen, you’re sure she’s dead?”. Mr Wolters is said to reply: “Yeah.”

Additionally, asked about where she may have died, he is said to claim Maddie “died in Portugal”.

German sex offender Brueckner is currently in jail, serving seven years for the rape of an elderly woman in her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Furthermore, in October of 2022, he was charged with string of sex crimes, including reportedly preying on girls as young as 10.

Read more: Madeleine McCann: 10 theories that continually resurface about her disappearance

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.