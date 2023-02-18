Social media users beg Gerry and Kate McCann to allow girl who believes she’s Madeleine a DNA test

Social media users have begged Kate and Gerry McCann to allow a Polish girl claiming to be their missing daughter Madeleine McCann to have a DNA test.

This week, posts on social media account @iammadeleinemccann made by a girl called Julia claimed she believed she was Madeleine.

She shared images pointing out their similarities before pleading for help.

Madeleine McCann has been missing for over 15 years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Polish girl thinks she might be missing Madeleine McCann

Madeleine went missing in Portugal in May 2007 when she was three. She would be 19 years old now.

In posts made on Instagram and Tik Tok Julia claims she’s unsure of her own real identity or age.

She explains her traumatic back story and reveals the Maddie connection came to light after “something I heard from my grandma”.

In the bio of her Instagram page, Julia shares a plea for help and a desire to contact Kate and Gerry McCann.

It reads: “I think I can be Madeleine. I need DNA test. Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”

I think I can be Madeleine. I need DNA test.

The posts go on to show “spots” on Julia’s body that appear similar to those Madeleine was known to have.

She also claims that she has the same eye condition that Madeleine had.

Julia also shared posts as herself as a child alongside pictures of Madeleine and images of Kate and Gerry McCann to show how similar they looked.

Gerry and Kate McCann have never given up the search for their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Followers beg McCanns to allow a DNA test

Writing on Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page, followers commented a DNA test should be allowed – if only to give Julia some closure.

“Let this girl have a DNA test. Sort it out once and for all. Poor girl has been through enough,” said one.

Another added: “Just do the DNA test, and then the girl and the McCanns may have closure one way or another. It’s not rocket science.”

“Imagine believing you could be a missing girl and everyone thinks you’re a liar? I hope someone takes her seriously, if my child went missing and 15yrs later a girl believes she could be her, I would jump at the chance to do a DNA test!! Otherwise what’s the point in keeping hope!!” said one more.

Someone else agreed: “I think a DNA test will help this girl. She has suffered serious trauma in her life.”

“This poor girl only wants to know who she is and who she belongs to, whether she is Maddie or not a DNA test would show this and put her mind at rest. She deserves all the help she can get,” said one more.

So far, the McCanns have not issued any statement on the claims.

Julia is desperate for a DNA test to prove who she is (Credit: Instagram)

Girl who thinks she could be Madeleine McCann has traumatic life story

Julia shared her story in-depth on the True Crime Room: Murdered, Missing & Mysteries Facebook page.

She explained that she tried to speak to officers from Operation Grange, the operation set up to look for Madeleine.

However, she alleges she was told the investigation would “be closed soon”.

She also revealed she had been the “victim of a German pedophile.”

She then alleged: “The consequences of the trauma I suffered increasingly prevented me from functioning normally.

“At the end of 2018 I ended up in a psychiatric ward for children and adolescents. That’s when I started therapy.

“During the therapy I started to analyse a lot, reflect and ask a lot of uncomfortable questions to my family, until at one point my mother couldn’t stand the barrage of questions and cut me off from therapy.”

Julia continued: “I’ll point out right away that I’ve been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression.

“I’ve got an emotionally unstable personality, but now I’ve recently gone to a psychotraumatologist who specialises in treating trauma, and she’s decided that I need to be re-diagnosed.

“According to her, I have CPTSD – complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I am writing this because I want this issue to be taken seriously.”

Julia also shared that she doesn’t really remember her childhood

