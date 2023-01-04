The latest Madeleine McCann update has seen her parents Kate and Gerry share a heartfelt pledge about their missing daughter.

Madeleine went missing on holiday in Portugal in May 2007.

Now, almost 16 years later, her parents have reissued their vow that they’ll “never” forget their daughter, or “give up” looking for her.

Kate and Gerry McCann have shared their latest tribute to missing daughter Madeleine (Credit: Splash News)

Madeleine McCann latest: Parents share renewed pledge to daughter

Kate, Gerry and their family – the couple are also parents to twins Sean and Amelie, who are now 17 – posted a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page.

In the message, the family wished their followers a happy 2023, and shared their heartache over another Christmas without Madeleine.

“We’d like to wish all our supporters a very happy, healthy and peaceful 2023,” the message read.

“As has been the case over the many years without Madeleine, the kind messages of support and Christmas wishes which we have received have brought that extra touch of warmth and hope to our lives.”

We continue to make the best of our situation whilst never forgetting or giving up.

They then revealed their pledge to their missing daughter: “Christmas and other celebratory events will never be the same with our family incomplete.

“But we continue to make the best of our situation whilst never forgetting or giving up.”

They then shared a wish for the 12 months ahead.

“We head into the new year with continued determination and positivity. May 2023 be a good one for us all.

“With our best wishes and eternal thanks. Kate, Gerry & family.”

Followers rally round

People following the McCanns’ plight added their own wish for 2023, too – that this would finally be the year that Madeleine is found.

“Wish Madeleine could be found this year!” said one.

“Still thinking and praying for you all,” said another.

Another shared their sympathies and said: “Would feel exactly the same if it had been one of my children taken from us.

“God bless you both. I still pray that your prayers are answered soon.”

“I do wish you and the family all the best. Hopefully, 2023 will be the year that answers are found,” said another.

Madeleine McCann latest: Suspect to be charged?

The post came as reports suggested that prime suspect Christian Brueckner could soon be questioned and potentially charged over her disappearance.

Reports claimed German police are due to hold a meeting later this month to discuss the latest developments in the hunt for Madeleine McCann.

Brueckner is currently in jail. He was recently charged with five unrelated sex attacks.

He is in prison charged with the rape of a tourist in the same Portuguese resort that Madeleine vanished from.

