Traumatic back story of girl on Instagram who thinks she may be Madeleine McCann

A woman called Julia Faustyna thinks she could be Madeleine McCann and has detailed a traumatic life story on Tik Tok and Instagram.

Earlier this week, Julia started to post videos and pictures on the social media platforms in which she shared her belief she might be Kate and Gerry’s missing daughter.

Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in May 2007 when she was aged just three.

And, while pointing out “evidence” to suggest that she could be missing Madeleine, Julia also shared a traumatic back story.

Girl who thinks she could be Madeleine McCann has traumatic life story

Julia shared her story in-depth on the True Crime Room: Murdered, Missing & Mysteries Facebook page.

Posting pictures of herself and Madeleine, she claimed: “Maybe it’s not the right place to tell it but I’m losing my hope.”

She explained that she tried to speak to officers from Operation Grange, the operation set up to look for Madeleine.

However, she alleges she was told the investigation would “be closed soon”.

“I was in very bad condition then and I didn’t have enough strength to continue this case.

“The main thing is I think I can be Madeleine,” she said.

Julia on her childhood abuse

She said: “Let me start by saying that I remember practically nothing from my childhood, including the late one. I have post-traumatic amnesia.

“I was the victim of a German pedophile.”

She the alleged: “The consequences of the trauma I suffered increasingly prevented me from functioning normally.

“At the end of 2018 I ended up in a psychiatric ward for children and adolescents. That’s when I started therapy.

“During the therapy I started to analyse a lot, reflect and ask a lot of uncomfortable questions to my family, until at one point my mother couldn’t stand the barrage of questions and cut me off from therapy.”

Julia continued: “I’ll point out right away that I’ve been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression.

“I’ve got an emotionally unstable personality, but now I’ve recently gone to a psychotraumatologist who specialises in treating trauma, and she’s decided that I need to be re-diagnosed.

“According to her, I have CPTSD – complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I am writing this because I want this issue to be taken seriously.”

‘Disturbing elements’

She then spoke about her belief about links to the Madeleine case.

“Some time ago I started to notice some disturbing elements.

“It took me months to understand it all and to realise that something doesn’t fit me in all of this.”

She alleged: “Overall, the subject of my abuse in the family is very much avoided, by basically everyone.

Julia claimed her abuser had served time: “He was in prison. There was a criminal sentence, a final one.”

“In any case, the person in the drawing I recognise is my abuser,” she claimed.

Julia went on to detail reading that Madeleine had been spotted in Poland in the days after she disappeared.

“Apparently, a medical university student in Wroclaw (Poland) testified that he saw Madeleine McCann, a few days after her abduction, in Wroclaw.

“I happened to live in Wrocław all the time and have only been living in another city for a year.

Julia’s childhood

Speaking about her childhood, Julia said she barely remembers it.

“I do have a few memories. The earliest of these are vacations. I remember baby turtles (turtles hatch in May/June just from what I’ve read) and white apartment blocks.”

She added that she remembered “a bar where there was a performance by some ladies in costumes (folk costumes)”.

However, she added: “But I completely don’t recall my mother being there, for example, or my stepfather, much less my dad.”

Julia concluded her post by explaining that she needs to uncover the truth and added: “My post-traumatic symptoms destroy me day by day.”

The young woman’s social posts have been viewed by over 3million people so far.

While many think there is little chance she is Madeleine McCann, a lot of people are supporting her call for a DNA test in an effort to find out who she is – and what her background is.

ED! has contacted police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and reps for her parents.

