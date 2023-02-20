‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia claims family agreed to contact and DNA test

Julia Faustyna, the girl who thinks she is Madeleine McCann, has alleged that Kate and Gerry have agreed to a DNA test.

The girl, who has gone viral on Instagram and Tik Tok, has been pleading for help in contacting the McCanns.

Over the weekend, she updated her biography on Instagram and made unsubstantiated claims that a DNA test will now be carried out.

Kate McCann is said to have agreed to a DNA test with Julia, the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann (Credit: YouTube)

Madeleine McCann latest: Julia claims Kate and Gerry agree to DNA test

Julia’s bio now reads: “Thank you for support! Kate and Gerry McCann agreed for DNA test!”

She also shared a post to her Instagram Stories alleging that the McCanns have agreed to the test.

Sharing a newspaper article about her desire for contact with the McCanns and a DNA test, she claimed: “They agreed!!!!”

Posing to her Instagram Story yesterday (February 19), she added: “I talked with someone from Madeleine’s family.

“I will have a possibility to talk with Madeleine’s parents tomorrow and DNA test will be done soon.”

Neither the McCanns or their representatives have publicly commented on Julia or any of her claims.

Gerry McCann has never given up looking for his daughter, who went missing in 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan)

Who is Madeleine McCann girl Julia?

Julia lives in Poland and has a traumatic back story.

She claims that she can’t remember much of her early childhood, and alleges that she has been abused by a paedophile.

Supporters of the McCanns have been urging Kate and Gerry to take Julia seriously and agree to the DNA test as a result of Julia’s claims.

ED! has contacted reps for the McCanns and Operation Grange for comment.

Meanwhile, the Met Police declined to comment when contacted.

Read more: Girl who things she is Madeleine McCann begs Kate and Gerry for help

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.