The parents of Madeleine McCann have been urged to act over Julia Faustyna’s claims she is their missing daughter.

Madeleine disappeared aged three back in May 2007 during a family trip to Portugal.

Her disappearance remains a mystery, but this week Julia – who lives in Poland – came forward to claim that she thinks she is Madeleine.

As a result she’s looking to contact Kate and Gerry McCann and undertake a DNA test.

So far the McCanns have remained tight-lipped on the claims, but fans have urged the couple to act.

Kate and Gerry haven’t posted to the Official Find Madeleine Facebook page since January.

On January 3, they wished their supporters a happy new year and renewed their vow that they’d never stop looking for their daughter.

However, in light of Julia’s claims, the couple are now being urged to act.

Julia said that she wants to speak with the McCanns and have a DNA test to prove that she is Madeleine.

And followers on the Facebook page have done their best to urge Kate and Gerry to get in touch.

Several shared links to the stories Julia has shared on Instagram. Others posted links to her Tik Tok posts.

Others urged them not to “ignore” the claims.

One said: “DON’T IGNORE,” while sharing a link to one of Julia’s videos.

Another commented: “I hope you get answers soon and hope she’s found safe and well.”

‘I think I can be Madeleine’

Posting on social media, Julia shared her hopes of being put in contact with Kate and Gerry.

“I think I can be Madeleine. I need DNA test. Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me,” she pleaded.

She also claimed to have the same “spots” as Madeleine on her face and legs, and the same eye condition.

Julia also detailed a traumatic upbringing, stating that she can’t remember much of her childhood.

She also claimed that she has been abused by a paedophile and has CPTSD – complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

