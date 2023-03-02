‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt breaks silence after Instagram profile is ‘removed’

Julia Wandelt’s “I am Madeleine McCann” Instagram account has been removed by Instagram, it’s been claimed.

Earlier today, Julia had shared numerous updates following the arrival of her representative Dr Fia Johansson in Poland.

However, after teasing that she had “lots to reveal“, Julia has now vanished from social media.

Her TikTok account was removed last week, with Julia claiming that she deactivated it due to intense trolling over her “I am Madeleine McCann” allegations.

So what’s happened to her Instagram? Dr Fia has spoken out.

The ladies had a long wait in the cold (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia vanishes from social media

At lunchtime today (March 2), Julia’s Instagram account had vanished from the social media platform.

No explanation was immediately given, but Dr Fia soon went live on Instagram with an update.

She claimed: “Why is Julia’s account it’s not coming up? It’s because haters reported her account and spread lies.

“We were already communicating with IG. They are aware of those accounts that were behind it.”

On the video she reassured Julia’s followers that she was “okay” and added: “The account will be up by today or tomorrow morning.”

Dr Fia has flown over to be with Julia in Poland (Credit: Instagram)

Julia’s last updates

Earlier today, Julia had shared numerous updates to her Instagram Stories.

She appeared to suggest that things had been moving forward in a series of uploads to Instagram.

One picture showed Julia and Dr Fia sitting on the floor outside an office.

The caption read: “We both have exhausted [sic]. Waiting for answers and truths was not easy for me.”

Posting a video of herself standing at a window with the word “archive” printed on it, Julia said: “Finally after four hour waiting outside I got the documents that we needed.”

It’s not clear what the documents were, but she later shared another picture of herself and Dr Fia.

It was captioned: “She said today is the day that everyone should break their silence and they did.”

Her final story showed a photograph that Julia said she loved because she was happy in it for the first time in a long time.

Julia appeared to suggest her investigation had moved forward (Credit: Instagram)

Police ‘rule out’ claims Julia could be Madeleine

Julia’s departure from social media comes after police in Poland appeared to shut down her claims that she could be Madeleine McCann.

Pawel Noga from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Wroclaw is reported to have spoken to Polish newspaper Gazeta.

Noga alleged that the authorities have “ruled out” all possibility that Julia’s claims are true.

Furthermore, it’s been claimed that her family have handed over the necessary documents to the authorities in an attempt to prove her identity.

Julia shared a video of herself at window reading ‘Archives’ (Credit: Instagram)

‘Julia has taken a DNA test’

In a new interview with The Sun on February 28, Dr Fia confirmed that Julia had undertaken a DNA test.

And the team are widening the search from Madeleine to include all missing girls, including Swiss-born Livia Schepp.

“Julia has taken a DNA test,” Dr Fia said.

“We are investigating if it’s possible to check her DNA with that of missing Livia. We are investigating all possibilities at this stage.”

Julia first came forward with her claims that she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann on February 13.

ED! contacted reps for Julia for comment.

