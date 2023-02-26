Police in Poland have reportedly spoken out about “I am Madeleine McCann” girl Julia Wandelt’s claims she could be the missing Brit.

On February 13, Julia made unsubstantiated claims that she could be Kate and Gerry McCann’s missing daughter.

Julia has alleged that she is seeking a DNA test to prove her identity.

However, according to new reports, she has been delivered a huge blow by police working on the case in Poland, where she lives.

Julia, who lives in Poland, has claimed that she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann (Credit: Instagram)

Police in Poland deliver blow to ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl

This weekend, it’s been reported that Polish police have “ruled out” Julia’s claims that she could be Madeleine McCann.

Pawel Noga from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Wroclaw is reported to have spoken to Polish newspaper Gazeta.

Noga alleged that the authorities have “ruled out” all possibility that Julia’s claims are true.

Furthermore, it’s been claimed that her family have handed over the necessary documents to the authorities in an attempt to prove her identity.

Julia’s traumatic back story

Julia, who is 21, first claimed that she thinks she could be Madeleine on February 13.

She posted her story on the True Crime Room Facebook page, and told of her alleged abuse at the hands of a paedophile.

Last week, Julia’s family broke their silence on her claims.

In a statement, they said they are “devastated” by the accusations and insist Julia is theirs.

They then declared they have “memories and pictures” and said it is “obvious” Julia is a member of their family.

They also rubbished claims that Julia doesn’t have pictures from her childhood and that she doesn’t have a copy of her birth certificate.

“We are devastated at this current situation,” their statement then ended.

