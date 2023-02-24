‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia’s family finally break their silence over her claims

The family of “I am Madeleine McCann” girl Julia Wandelt have finally spoken out to address her claims.

On February 13, Julia started an Instagram account and declared that she wanted a DNA test with Kate and Gerry McCann to prove she is their missing daughter.

She claimed that her current family had “shunned” her over the claims.

And now they have spoken out via Polish group Missing Years Ago to reveal they’re “devastated” over Julia’s accusations.

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s family speak out

The statement was reportedly posted on the Missing Years Ago Facebook page.

In it, Julia’s family have shut down her claims that she is missing Madeleine McCann.

They declared they have “memories and pictures” and said it is “obvious” Julia is a member of their family.

The internet won’t forget, and it’s obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie. We are devastated.

The statement read: “For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures.”

They also rubbished claims that Julia doesn’t have pictures from her childhood and that she doesn’t have a copy of her birth certificate.

The statement continued: “Julia also has these photos, because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.”

Julia’s family address her mental health

Then they spoke about Julia’s mental health and claims of her traumatic back story.

“We always tried to understand all situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medicines, psychologists and psychiatrists – Julia had it all guaranteed. She wasn’t left alone.”

They also alleged: “Threats to our address from Julia, her lies and manipulations, activity on the internet. We’ve seen it all and we’ve tried to prevent it, to explain, we’ve asked her to stop.”

Then then declared: “The internet won’t forget, and it’s obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie.

“We are devastated at this current situation.”

ED! has contacted Julia’s reps for comment.

