The girl who thinks she might be Madeleine McCann claims she has been shunned by her family for giving hope to the McCanns over their missing daughter.

Julia Wandelt went viral last week when she shared videos online in which she claimed that she could be missing Madeleine.

However, as her quest for answers gains momentum, Julia has claimed that the family she grew up with has now shunned her.

Not only that, but they’ve denied her a DNA test and branded her “sick”.

Girl who thinks she is Madeleine McCann shunned by her family

In an emotional Instagram post, Julia told Dr Fia Johansson that she’s “alone” and her family has deserted her.

Dr Fia Johansson is a celebrity psychic who claims to have helped law enforcement officers solve missing persons cases over the years.

Julia told her: “My grandma called me. She said that I’m a very bad person, that she doesn’t want to meet me any more. She started to shout at me.”

Julia was delivered a further blow when her grandmother refused to take part in a DNA test with her granddaughter.

“I asked her for a DNA test with her or with my parents and she will not take a DNA test with me and I can’t say she has to do it.”

She then alleged that her family said she is “not normal” for giving “hope to the McCanns”.

Julia claimed they think she is a “horrible person” who they “don’t want to know any more”.

I am Madeleine girl’s mum brands her ‘sick’

Julia – who has a traumatic back story – went on to allege that her mum has sent her messages calling her “sick”.

You are sick, Julia.

She is said to have accused her of “setting up a circus” and told Julia she needs “psychiatric help”.

Julia claimed the message from her mum said: “You are sick, Julia.

“I’m selling the house and none of us will answer the phone if you call, for everything you’ve done and the embarrassment you’ve put me through.”

In response, Julia snapped: “Now, I’m crazy.”

‘My boyfriend wants to leave me’

However, her family aren’t the only ones relations are strained with.

Julia has also claimed: “My boyfriend wants to leave me too – because of this case.”

Dr Fia asked her: “Why has he all of a sudden told you he wants to leave you?”

She shared: “Because we have problems with our flat and he is scared. He’s scared most because I’m focusing on another case not on fixing our case with the flat.

“I feel like I don’t support him the best I should because he supported me a lot and I didn’t.”

She added that she also feels bad because she forgot his birthday.

“I was focusing on the Madeleine case and I didn’t speak with him on his birthday. I forgot about him for the few days.”

She added: “I know that he is very worried and upset.”

