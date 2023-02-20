Julia Wandelt, who claims she could be Madeleine McCann, looks more like another high-profile missing girl, armchair sleuths have claimed.

Last week, Julia shared her story on the True Crime: Missing, Murdered and Unsolved Facebook page.

She claimed that she could be Madeleine McCann and issued a plea to the McCann family for a DNA test to confirm her allegations.

Unsubstantiated allegations by Julia now claim the McCanns have agreed to a test.

But armchair detectives think Julia is looking in the wrong place for her identity.

Madeleine McCann sleuths claim Julia looks more like ‘German Maddie’

Inga Gehricke, dubbed the ‘German Maddie’, went missing in May 2015.

She was at a BBQ in a forest in Schönebeck, Saxony-Anhalt and went to collect wood for a campfire.

However, while the other children returned, Inga didn’t – and there has been no sign of her ever since.

Back in 2020, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance, Christian Brueckner, was linked to her disappearance.

Now armchair sleuths have claimed that they think Julia looks more like Inga than Madeleine.

Posting on the same True Crime Facebook page, one commenter claimed: “Going off the Madeleine McCann case and the new information about the girl that’s been trying to come forward about how she thinks she believes she’s Madeleine, there’s another little girl that disappeared and her name is Inga Gehricke.

To me, Julia looks a bit more like Inga.

The post continued to explain: “Inga would now be 13 and the girl (going by Julia) that claims to be Madeleine is 19.

“To me, Julia looks a bit more like Inga.”

Sharing a photo of Inga and a picture of Julia, they went on to claim: “Left photo is what Inga looked like the day she went missing. The right photo is what this girl Julia looks like.”

Facebook followers react

The post was quickly inundated with comments, with some in agreement.

One claimed: “She looks more like Inga than Madeleine.”

Another alleged: “This looks more like her [Inga].”

A third speculated: “The chin is right.”

Another posted to claim: “This girl who thinks she’s Madeleine McCann is 100% Inga Gehricke. Uncanny resemblance.”

Another armchair sleuth, commenting on Twitter, also shared their thoughts.

They claimed: “I personally think she resembles Inga Gehricke a bit more than Madeleine McCann. DNA would be the best way to tell.”

Inga Gehricke went missing on May 2, 2015 when she was five years old – she would be 13 now. Julia claims she is around 21 years old.

