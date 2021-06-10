Holly Willoughby has treated her Instagram followers to a sizzling snap of herself sunbathing in her garden.

The 40-year-old This Morning star made the most of the British weather as she lay in the sun on Wednesday (June 9).

In the shot, Holly was seen wearing a summer hat and sunglasses while soaking up the rays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Meanwhile, the sun poked out in the corner of the snap.

Holly simply captioned the photo with a sunshine emoji, which led to plenty of comments.

One fan wrote: “Gorgeous weather !! Glad to see you’re soaking up some sun.”

Beautiful as usual

A second added: “Beautiful photo of you Holly! Hope you are enjoying the sunshine.”

In addition, a third shared: “Beautiful as usual!”

Another commented: “You’re so HOT.”

Holly Willoughby shared a shot of herself sunbathing on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Andrew Neil wells up as he praises ‘kind’ Phillip and Holly

Furthermore, Holly’s sister Kelly added: “Sunshiiiiiine Dolly.”

However, others were convinced the presenter had jetted to somewhere abroad.

One wrote: “Glad to see you managed to get to Portugal.”

What else has Holly been up to?

Meanwhile, last month, Holly teased her fans with a look into her stint on Midsomer Murders.

At the time, she shared a clip of herself backstage at the ITV drama on Instagram.

Alongside the clip, Holly penned: “Today is the day… @officialmidsomer… excitement levels off the chart.”

Holly posed in her garden on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly’s appearance come shortly after she landed the gig on This Morning.

Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby on Midsomer Murders, said on the show: “We have all had a big talk about who we want to appear on Midsomer.

“And we have decided that we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

Read more: Holly Willoughby leaves Instagram fans gushing over ‘summery’ outfit on This Morning

“I have been speaking to people upstairs and they have been speaking to your people, but Holly please I am emboldened here to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders.”

In addition, Holly replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course, I say yes. I have seen every single episode since it started way back when. Are you serious?”

In recent weeks, Holly has also hit headlines over a legal battle with her former managers.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.