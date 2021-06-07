Holly Willoughby has stunned her Instagram followers as she debuted a summery outfit on This Morning today (June 7).

The 40-year-old presenter returned to the ITV programme alongside Phillip Schofield following a short break.

For the show, Holly graced screens in a gorgeous white and blue striped midi dress from Monsoon.

In addition, the blonde star completed the look with a pair of nude peep toe heels.

The outfit went down a treat with her followers, as she shared her usual #HWStyle post to her profile.

In the shot, Holly was seen standing in the studio ahead of the show.

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Showing off the outfit, she penned: “Morning Monday… hope you’ve had a lovely week… it’s good to be back at @thismorning HQ… see you at 10am.

“This dress reminds me of my summer dress at school… Dress by @monsoon heels by @officeshoes.”

And it appears fans adored the look!

Holly Willoughby shared her outfit on Instagram today (Credit: ITV)

One wrote: “Love this look! Perfect for summer.”

A second shared: “This dress is gorgeous!”

A third added: “Beautiful dress Holly.”

Perfect for summer

In addition, a fourth commented: “Oh Holly… You just look fab in everything.”

Meanwhile, another likened Holly to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

They said: “Your little rainbow necklace would look so perfect with that. The Dorothy vibe dress & the Somewhere Over The Rainbow tune is in everybody’s head.”

Holly returned to This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Holly appears on The Masked Dancer

Meanwhile, it comes days after Holly appeared as a guest judge on The Masked Dancer.

The star joined the ITV panel alongside Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.

During the show, she wore a vibrant yellow one-shoulder dress by Alex Perry.

And she compared the design to a sponge costume worn by the show’s backing dancers.

Poking fun at her dress, Holly later said on Instagram: “Thank you to the whole @themaskeddanceruk team for allowing me to come and play.

“Dress by @alexperryofficial And Jewellery @stephenwebsterjewellery #sponge.”

