Holly Willoughby wows in sequin dress on night out with husband after ITV security chaos

Holly Willoughby looked super glamorous in a sequin dress as she stepped out for the evening with Dan Baldwin.

This Morning presenter Holly and her husband dressed up for a 1970s-themed bash in London last night (Thursday March 10).

The 41-year-old TV star was earlier caught up among yesterday’s ‘security alert‘ which saw This Morning and Loose Women go off air.

But Holly looked dressed to impress in her eye-catching ensemble, which included a huge peach boa.

Holly Willoughby was looking glam for the Thursday night party (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby: What did she wear alongside her dress?

DOI host Holly looked sparkling in her sequinned gown with a revealing split.

But she also accessorised her party outfit with platform heels and oversized sunglasses with her bright scarf.

Meanwhile, Dan, 47, wore flares, platforms and a cream shaggy coat for their night out.

The event, held at Annabel’s in Mayfair in London, marked the club’s fourth birthday and had a Studio 54 theme.

Husband Dan Baldwin also dressed in 1970s style (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who else was at the party?

Penny Lancaster and her rocker husband Rod Stewart were also snapped at the event. Naomi Campbell and Idris Elba were also on the guest list.

Loose Women panellist Penny, 50, also had her legs on show thanks to a silver mini dress of her own.

Penny accentuated her look with white thigh-high boots and a silver clutch purse.

Celebrating in Studio 54 style.

She also indicated the party was linked to supporting Ukraine.

Penny captioned a snap of her and her hubby enjoying themselves: “Celebrating 4 years of @annabelsmayfair in Studio 54 style as they support the rescue effort in the Ukraine.”

Penny Lancaster was also in attendance (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happened to ITV programmes yesterday?

Following the sudden end to Thursday’s This Morning, Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield addressed what happened on social media.

He explained in an Instagram Story yesterday afternoon: “All ok and a thankfully false alarm.

“Thank you to our team @thisistvc and @metpolice_uk for being amazing.”

Holly’s ensemble included a huge peach boa! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phillip also noted he attended a local pub with others as the drama unfolded.

“I’ve been to the pub with everyone, now back to get my house keys,” he added.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all clear from the police.

“We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

