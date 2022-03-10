This Morning host Phillip Schofield has broken his silence following a ‘security alert’ at ITV today (March 10).
It comes after the presenter and co-host Holly Willoughby were suddenly taken off air during Thursday’s show.
Now, Phillip has taken to social media to explain what really went on.
This Morning today: What did Phillip Schofield say?
Updating fans on Instagram Story, Phillip shared a selfie of himself after returning to his dressing room.
The star went on to reassure his followers over the “false alarm”.
He said: “Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert.
I’ve been to the pub with everyone.
“All ok and a thankfully false alarm. Thank you to our team @thisistvc and @metpolice_uk for being amazing.”
Phillip also revealed that the team headed to a local pub during the commotion.
“I’ve been to the pub with everyone, now back to get my house keys,” he added.
Read more: This Morning and Loose Women fans concerned as live shows suddenly taken off air
Meanwhile, This Morning also shared a statement over on Twitter.
Regarding the off air switch, the show tweeted: “We apologise for the break in live programming today.
“We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”
What happened at ITV today?
A bomb threat at a nearby location reportedly forced the programme off air.
However, police have since confirmed that they diffused the security incident.
The Metropolitan Police said: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.”
Read more: This Morning: ITV viewers all say same thing about Alison Hammond after new obesity segment
As a precaution, White City and Wood Lane tube stations closed temporarily.
They added: “The incident stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”
ITV’s Loose Women was also taken off air over the incident.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.