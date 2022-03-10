This Morning host Phillip Schofield has broken his silence following a ‘security alert’ at ITV today (March 10).

It comes after the presenter and co-host Holly Willoughby were suddenly taken off air during Thursday’s show.

Now, Phillip has taken to social media to explain what really went on.

Phillip Schofield has taken to social media following a ‘security alert’ at This Morning today (Credit: Instagram Story/schofe)

This Morning today: What did Phillip Schofield say?

Updating fans on Instagram Story, Phillip shared a selfie of himself after returning to his dressing room.

The star went on to reassure his followers over the “false alarm”.

He said: “Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert.

I’ve been to the pub with everyone.

“All ok and a thankfully false alarm. Thank you to our team @thisistvc and @metpolice_uk for being amazing.”

Phillip also revealed that the team headed to a local pub during the commotion.

“I’ve been to the pub with everyone, now back to get my house keys,” he added.

Phillip and Holly on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, This Morning also shared a statement over on Twitter.

Regarding the off air switch, the show tweeted: “We apologise for the break in live programming today.

“We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”

What happened at ITV today?

A bomb threat at a nearby location reportedly forced the programme off air.

However, police have since confirmed that they diffused the security incident.

The Metropolitan Police said: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.”

Phillip updated viewers over the ‘false alarm’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As a precaution, White City and Wood Lane tube stations closed temporarily.

They added: “The incident stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

ITV’s Loose Women was also taken off air over the incident.

