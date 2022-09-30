Holly Willoughby fans delighted as she shares happy news: ‘I’m beyond thrilled’

Holly Willoughby shared some news with fans on Instagram today, saying she was “beyond thrilled” to represent Together for Our Short Lives.

The This Morning presenter, 41, attended the BGC Charity Day, looking smiley as she answered phones and posed for photos.

BGC began the annual fundraising event to commemorate their employees who died in on September 11, 2001.

The event is now a global yearly fundraiser.

Together For Short Lives is a children’s charity that supports children with a short lifespan and their families.

Holly is a patron for the charity, and has been since 2011.

Posing with other charity patrons and some of the children they support, the star smiled despite the recent queue-jumping allegations.

She gushed over the event, saying: “This day means the world to me, and not just because I get to play broker extraordinaire.”

Also attending the event was ITV alum Laura Whitmore among many more celebs.

Holly went onto say in her post that the money raised at the event would be used to “thank families who have cared for a seriously ill child”.

She continued: “No parent should have to worry about money when their child dies. Our fundraising today will help make sure they don’t have to.”

Holly appeared to be in great spirits as she took photos smiling whilst on the phone.

She was pictured with celebrity juice co-star, Keith Lemon, who previously defended her against the queue-jumping drama.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Holly even landed ‘£20,000 on a single trade’ .

The charity appeared to support this claim in a response to Holly’s Instagram post.

The account commented: “We had an amazing day and can’t thank you enough! Congratulations on landing the biggest trade of the day.”

Meanwhile, Holly’s charity news comes after she’s faced backlash recently alongside co-star Phillip Schofield.

During the Queen‘s lying in-state, the star and co-presenter Phillip, 60, were accused of skipping the queue at Westminster Hall.

A petition was even set up calling for them to be sacked from the daytime show. It reached thousands of signatures.

Following the backlash, Holly and Phil issued a statement on the programme saying they were there for work purposes.

Holly said: “It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges.

“None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue.

“We of course respected those rules. However we realise that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump the queue.”

Many celebs supported Holly and Phillip, including Piers Morgan who called the petition “ridiculous”.

