This Morning viewers have accused Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of ‘trolling’ on the show today (Wednesday September 28).

People watching at home were left seething after a segment about luxury advent calendars aired. Several of the novelty beauty items on show cost hundreds of pounds.

Social media users slammed the daytime TV item for being “tone deaf” as inflation soars during the cost of living crisis.

Furious viewers react to This Morning today

The Sarah Jossel segment included several calendars with a cosmetics theme that had been knocked down in price.

However a Liberty Men’s Advent Calendar was announced as costing £245.

A Flannels Beauty Advent Calendar was priced at £235 and a Jo Loves version costs £245.

Additionally, the most inexpensive item on display cost £50.

One unimpressed observer, adding a swearing emoji to their post, tweeted: “#ThisMorning £235 on an advent calendar… They’re trolling us people.”

And another Twitter user fumed: “£200+ on an advent calendar?! #ThisMorning can’t read the room!”

‘Completely tone deaf’

Furthermore, other viewers expressed their dismay by commenting underneath a post shared by the This Morning Twitter account.

One raged: “[Blank]ing idiots. There’s a cost of living crisis #ThisMorning.”

And another person expressed their fears for the weeks ahead as they reflected: “Very sickening indeed and completely tone deaf segment.

“Seriously worried and terrified over the uncertain months ahead and that seemed badly judged.”

Someone else objected to the ‘normalisation’ of such prices directed at This Morning’s audience.

“We are in the middle of an economic crisis and you feel it is okay to allow the selling of advent calendars at extortionate prices as if it is normal,” they accused the show.

‘As if people aren’t under enough pressure this Christmas’

Meanwhile, another person dismissed the segment as insignificant in light of the current economic conditions.

“Absolutely irrelevant content when people are struggling to eat/heat and we’ve got this shoved in our faces!” they wrote.

“As if people aren’t under enough pressure this Christmas without these two clowns touting expensive and unnecessary ‘gifts’ #ThisMorning.”

Furthermore, another viewer compared the beauty advent calendar item and an earlier one on the show.

“Your earlier segment with Martin Lewis having no answers for anyone about the cost of living crisis and then you go and show £200/300 advent calendars!”

Additionally, yet another person offered a particular withering contrast between people’s priorities.

They remarked: “What an unfortunate TV section.

“Calendar boxes for £200 when people are facing financial hardship.

“Face creams or keeping the house warm?”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

