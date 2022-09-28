This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s latest drama is believed to have left ITV bosses concerned for their safety.

Holly and Phil are busy preparing for their appearance at the annual National Television Awards next month.

Every year Holly and Phil make an appearance before often presenting This Morning the next day hungover in the same outfits.

According to new reports, despite the recent controversy surrounding them, Holly and Phil are hoping to attend again this year.

The pair have been at the centre of a media storm over allegations they jumped the queue at the Queen’s lying in state.

As a result, ITV bosses are believed to be concerned that Holly and Phil could face a negative reaction at the NTAs.

According to Mail Online, ITV bosses are aware that the NTAs could pose a danger for the pair. As a result, it will put “measures” in place on the night.

ITV to up security for This Morning presenters at NTAs?

A source claimed: “Although they regret any offence people may have felt by what happened at Westminster, they both remain firm in their view they didn’t do anything wrong. They, therefore, don’t see why they should have to hide away and keep their heads down.”

ITV are aware the event will pose risks for the pair.

The source continued to allege: “ITV are aware the event will pose risks for the pair. It’s the biggest TV awards of the year. Lots of people will be there, including many who might not agree with what Phil and Holly did.

“The scale and nature of the abuse they’ve received has been shocking. That’s why senior executives will make sure measures are put in place on the night to make sure that Phillip, Holly and the rest of the This Morning team are kept as safe as they can be,” they went on to claim.

Hungover Holly and Phil off the cards

Meanwhile, it’s thought that the pair’s tradition of going out after the awards is off the table.

Viewers normally love seeing Holly and Phil hungover the morning after the ceremony. However, it’s believed the pair want to not expose themselves to an “unnecessary risk”.

It’s claimed the past week or so “has been the worst period in Phil and Holly’s career”.

Holly, especially, is said to have “found it tough”.

Meanwhile, a petition calling for Holly and Phillip to be sacked from This Morning has since picked up over 75,000 signatures since going live last week.

It’s not just the public who’ve criticised Holly and Phillip for skipping the queue either.

GB News star Eamon Holmes has hit out at them, as has Graham Norton and Amanda Holden.

