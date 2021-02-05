Holly Willoughby has delighted feet lovers as she posed barefoot on Instagram.

The This Morning host, 39, went without shoes for her latest shot, which showed her modelling a floral minidress from clothing brand Marks & Spencer.

But while Holly looked great in the floral design, some fans were seemingly distracted by her perfectly positioned toes.

What did Holly Willoughby share?

The shot showed Holly posing in a rather fancy hallway whilst modelling the ruffled minidress.

The presenter, who became brand ambassador for clothing brand M&S in 2018, looked into the distance as she flaunted her toned pins.

Barefoot beauty!

Alongside the shot, Holly shared a simple heart emoji.

And her feet got a lot of attention from fans.

Holly Willoughby delighted feet lovers on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Commenting on her feet, one wrote: “Barefoot beauty!”

In addition, a second said: “OMG your feet look amazing.”

A third added: “I’d tickle your feet senseless.”

Meanwhile, a fourth posted: “Gorgeous and lovely feet too.”

The presenter left fans gushing over her toes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly opens up on her 40th birthday

The much-loved presenter is set to turn 40 next week.

However, she recently revealed that her celebrations look “very different” to what she originally had planned.

Speaking on This Morning, Holly told co-host Phillip Schofield she would be “fine” as long as she has “cake and a glass in [her] hand”.

She shared: “It’s bittersweet as next week I’m celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel!

She shared the snap on social media (Credit: ITV)

“So it will look very different. As long as I’ve got a cake and a glass in my hand, I’ll be fine.”

But her comments didn’t sit well with some viewers, who were quick to point out that many people were in the same situation.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was revealed Holly and Freddie Flintoff’s new ITV gameshow had been postponed.

The show sees a host of celebrities go head-to-head in a number of sporting challenges.

A source told ED!: “The series has been postponed due to the potential impact of COVID on production.

“It will be rearranged for a later date when the time is right and details will be announced in due course.”

