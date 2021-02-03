This Morning host Holly Willoughby has had her brand-new ITV gameshow cancelled.

Holly was due to host The Real Games with former cricketer Freddie Flintoff later this year.

Alex Scott was also signed up to appear on the show.

However, it’s been reported that it has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s ‘nightmare’ news for This Morning host Holly Willoughby as the pandemic puts a halt to her new ITV show (Credit: Splash News)

What do we know about This Morning star Holly Willoughby’s new show?

This Morning star Holly and Freddie were due to host the ITV show, which would’ve seen a host of celebrities go head-to-head in a number of sporting challenges.

Former footballer Alex was due to be the show’s trackside reporter.

Ninja Warrior star Chris Kamara, meanwhile, was signed up as the show’s commentator.

Six male and six female competitors were due to battle it out in an athletics arena, swimming pool and gymnasium.

They would have been seen putting their sporting prowess to the test in events such as the 100m sprint and doubles diving.

Freddie Flintoff was due to be Holly’s co-host on the week-long show (Credit: Splash News)

What has This Morning host Holly said about the new show?

Holly previously said: “I’m really excited to be presenting The Real Games with Freddie and the rest of the team.

It’s a nightmare for everyone who has worked so hard to get this off the ground but ultimately, the safety of the crew and the celebs has to take priority.

“I can’t wait to watch our celebrity competitors go head-to-head.”

Freddie added: “This is going to be a brilliant week of TV.”

Why has The Real Games been cancelled?

However, it now seems that sadly work on the new show has been halted.

A source told the Manchester Evening News it has been postponed.

They said this was because of the “potential impact” the pandemic may have on filming.

A source added to The Sun: “The Real Games is on pause because it’s not possible to film it under the current circumstances.

“It’s taken a lot of agonising but the bosses have decided to press pause and put the show on hold. Filming was supposed to begin in March but everyone booked to take part has been asked to stand down.”

They added: “They’re now putting in new dates and seeing if they can make the show happen this year. It’s a nightmare for everyone who has worked so hard to get this off the ground but ultimately, the safety of the crew and the celebs has to take priority.”

A source told ED!: “The series has been postponed due to the potential impact of COVID on production.

“It will be rearranged for a later date when the time is right and details will be announced in due course.”

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

