This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield couldn’t contain their laughter as they visited a tourist attraction called Gobbler’s Knob.

During today’s show (February 2), the pair went live to the American park in Pennsylvania, which famously hosts Groundhog Day every year.

However, Holly struggled to compose herself as she teased the hilarious segment.

Holly Willoughby struggled to compose herself on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What did Holly Willoughby say?

The 39-year-old erupted into laughter as she stood alongside co-host Phillip.

Phil, 58, explained: “We made a decision when we started this that we wouldn’t break a smile when we said it.

“It’s just a name!”

He later took over from Holly, who could barely contain herself.

This morning’s show was a laugh a minute for Phil (Credit: ITV)

The hilarious name also had ITV co-host Lorraine Kelly in hysterics, as she introduced the pair during her show.

Speaking to Holly and Phillip ahead of This Morning, Lorraine said: “I’ve always wanted to say Gobbler’s Knob!

It’s just a name!

“Thank you for letting me do that.”

Naturally, her comment left Holly and Phil giggling in their own ITV studio.

The TV duo went live to Gobbler’s Knob (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Most fans were left in hysterics over the segment.

One said on Twitter: “How did Phil and Holly keep a straight face during that segment. Gobbler’s Knob.”

Another added: “Holly is dying to laugh each time she says Gobbler’s Knob.”

In addition, a third wrote: “How can Holly and Phil keep a straight face. Every time I hear them say Gobbler’s Knob I start laughing.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the pair’s antics.

One criticised: “More childish innuendos from the BAFTA-winning programme.”

A second raged: “How pathetic this childish show has become.”

Another remarked: “How many times can they say Gobblers’ Knob on TV without laughing?”

What is Groundhog Day?

The annual tradition was made popular in America and takes place each year on February 2.

It dictates that if a groundhog emerges from its burrow and sees its shadow because of clear weather, it will retreat back into its den and winter will persist for six more weeks.

However, if the groundhog doesn’t see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

This tradition has spawned celebrations and ceremonies throughout the US, where weathermen and women often broadcast live from.

