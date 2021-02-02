Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family are with him in hospital in the latest news about the star.

On Sunday, the war veteran, 100, was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus following treatment for pneumonia.

Now, Bedford Hospital – who is caring for Sir Tom – confirmed his family are with him in hospital.

Captain Tom has his family with him in hospital (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

The news was discussed on Tuesday’s This Morning after some people on social media asked why Tom could have his family with him while thousands of other families aren’t able to visit loved ones in hospital.

Guests Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey defended Tom’s family being with him.

Camilla said she understands the criticism, but added: “He’s 100-years-old and it’s up to the hospital. I just don’t think we should be piling on a family who are going through an enormous trauma.”

This Morning discussed the latest news (Credit: ITV)

Gyles added: “I’m with Camilla all the way there, Sir Tom is a special guy and to treat him in a special way is completely understandable.”

However, he said he sympathises with families who weren’t able to see their loved ones.

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers were divided on Twitter, with some asking why he has his family with him while others can’t.

One person said: “Sorry I don’t agree @thismorning.

“Captain Tom has done amazing but it’s not fair he can have his family in hospital with him and someone is dying alone because their family isn’t allowed.”

Another wrote: “Obviously wish Captain Tom well however, other peoples relatives are their one in a million and they didn’t have the chance to sit by their bedside!”

A third added: “Giles saying Captain Tom is 1 in a million is deeply disrespectful of every single family that haven’t been able to say farewell to their family members.”

Captain Tom’s family defended

However, many defended Captain Tom being with his family during this time.

One tweeted: “People complaining about Captain Tom’s family being with him on #ThisMorning, have you paused to think maybe it’s because he’s nearing end of life?

“In which case some hospitals DO allow family to visit. Just think before you criticise!!”

Another said: “Hospitals have allowed families a final visit over the last few months. BE KIND PEOPLE.”

One shared: “My mum passed away last week. The hospital allowed me and my two sisters to be by her side.

“Every family deserves to be with their loved ones. Hoping sir captain Tom pulls through.”

It comes after Sir Tom’s daughter confirmed he was in hospital with the virus.

The statement read: “Over the last few weeks, he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

Sir Tom battling the virus in hospital (Credit: ITV)

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing.”

She added: “He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.”

Celebrities have paid their tributes to Tom and sent him their well-wishes.

Piers Morgan said: “Come on, Captain Sir Tom – we’re all rooting for you.”

Tributes paid to Captain Tom (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family.

“You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

