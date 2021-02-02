Users of social media took to social media today (Tuesday February 2) to mark Groundhog Day.

With every lockdown day feeling like the same day repeated over and over again, it seems apt that today is the annual celebration.

But what is Groundhog Day and where did it originate from?

Groundhogs emerge from hibernation every year (Credit: YouTube)

What is Groundhog Day and where did it come from?

The annual tradition was made popular in America (but originally comes from Europe) and takes place each year on February 2.

It dictates that if a groundhog emerges from its burrow and sees its shadow because of clear weather, it will retreat back into its den and winter will persist for six more weeks.

Read more: Lockdown update: Pubs and restaurants could open in April as part of new ‘halfway house’ lockdown

However, if the groundhog doesn’t see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

This tradition has spawned celebrations and ceremonies throughout the US, where weathermen and women often broadcast live from.

Bill Murray starred in the hit movie (Credit: YouTube)

How did the hit movie change its meaning?

The hit 1993 comedy Groundhog Day starred Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

Murray plays weatherman Phil who is sent to cover the tradition for a TV station.

When he arrives in the town of Punxsutawney in Pennsylvania, he wakes up the next day and inexplicably lives the same day over and over again.

And this feeling of reliving the same day over and over again has not been lost on social media users.

After the longest year on record followed by the longest January since time began, I’m not sure we really need to relive today over and over, thank you #groundhogday pic.twitter.com/uYtYnKIWwR — Cari Rosen (@cazroz) February 2, 2021

Its #GroundhogDay

⏬ My mood for the last 11 months..😄 pic.twitter.com/tsE8QvTvZ7 — Geraldine Lynch (@GeraldineLynch1) February 2, 2021

It’s #GroundhogDay today. Hang on, wait. Hasn’t it been that for the past 9 months?! pic.twitter.com/vHeOXC0n5y — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 2, 2021

After the year we’ve had, feels like we can skip Groundhog Day, tomorrow. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 1, 2021

What did Twitter users say?

With lockdown in full swing in the UK, many people around the world think they’re experiencing their own private Groundhog Day.

The tradition was not lost on Twitter users, who flocked to the platform to express their lockdown fatigue.

One wrote: “After the longest year on record followed by the longest January since time began…

Read more: Kate Middleton reveals kids’ horror at her turning hairdresser in lockdown

“I’m not sure we really need to relive today over and over, thank you #groundhogday.”

Another said: “It’s Groundhog Day today.

“Hang on, wait. Hasn’t it been that for the past nine months?”

Finally, one wrote: “After the year we’ve had, feels like we can skip Groundhog Day, tomorrow.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.