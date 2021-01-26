Government sources have given an update on when lockdown might come to an end.

And the good news is it could see pubs and restaurants opening up in April.

While the national lockdown won’t fully come to an end, a new “halfway house” lockdown could be introduced.

It would be similar to restrictions seen in the summer, with the rule of six put back into place.

Lockdown update: What do we know?

Under proposals being looked at by ministers, the halfway house lockdown would last three months and start after Easter.

It would give a kickstart to the economy, with pubs and restaurants allowed to reopen.

The rule of six – alongside social distancing – would be reintroduced.

A full lifting of restrictions is not expected to take place until all over-50s have had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This would mean people in higher risk groups of severe complications would have a stronger immunity.

Lifting of restrictions won’t happen all at once

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously revealed that a full lifting of restrictions would not happen all at once.

Sources suggest ministers are hoping to have all hospitality businesses fully open by June.

However, a Downing Street spokesperson told The Telegraph it was “not a timetable under discussion”.

Matt Hancock has also said there was a “long long way to go” until lockdown restrictions were lifted in his recent update.

Halfway house lockdown is pointless. Countries that had a proper lockdown are now running normally.

Boris, though, has been more positive about lifting restrictions in the spring.

He said the country will look “very different” by then, hinting that restrictions could be eased as long as no new variants were discovered.

Brits react to halfway house update

However, Brits aren’t convinced that the halfway house approach is the way to go.

Posting on Twitter, one said sarcastically: “Ah yes, the coronavirus is known to be particularly sensitive to halfway house-type measures so we’ll definitely beat it.”

Another added: “Halfway house lockdown is pointless. Countries that had a proper lockdown are now running normally.”

However, others agreed with the idea.

“Once anyone over 50 or 60 is vaccinated with both doses, the deaths from COVID will drop by over 90%.

“You can’t justify a lockdown when nobody is dying.

“Lift the restrictions by summer and allow anyone to get vaccinated when the over 50s are done,” they added.

