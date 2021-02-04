This Morning had sound issues today as viewers complained the show sounded “awful” and begged ITV to sort it out.

During the daytime show on Thursday (February 4), hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield found themselves contending with some serious technical issues affecting the show’s sound.

Today, sound issues plagued This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers complained that the sound was “unbearable” and was making it difficult for them to continue watching, comparing it to a “creaking headboard”.

Others even said they had to mute the programme over the audio issues.

One complained: “The sound is [bleep] again @thismorning #ThisMorning.”

Phil apologised to viewers who complained about the issues (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “What’s with the sound of a creaking headboard? #ThisMorning.”

A third put: “Omg the sound, seriously this is awful #Thismorning.”

A fourth tweeted: “@thismorning sort that sound out! #ThisMorning.”

Sound issue on vid calls is unbearable, having to turn the volume completely down!

“Having to mute #ThisMorning when they are doing video calls!” said a fifth. “Sound is dreadful!”

“#ThisMorning oh dear, may have to turn off, sound is awful,” wrote a sixth.

Another put: “Sound issue on video calls is unbearable, having to turn the volume completely down! Maybe don’t run the call segments.”

Whats with the sound of a creaking headboard? 🧐 day time tv 🤪 #ThisMorning — Tom (@t_gibbo_) February 4, 2021

Omg the sound seriously this is awful #Thismorning pic.twitter.com/FTUSJlnu81 — Charlotte Louise❤️ (@Louisee2684) February 4, 2021

Having to mute #ThisMorning when they are doing video calls! Sound is dreadful!! — Suzie Tubb (@Suzieearp) February 4, 2021

#ThisMorning oh dear may have to turn off sound is awful — Sally Hardwick (@sallyhardwick27) February 4, 2021

I had to turn over too. Only I did so months ago 😛 — Anonymous Bloke (@anonymous_bloke) February 4, 2021

Sound issue on vid calls is unbearable having to turn the volume completely down! Maybe don’t run the call segments 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #thismorning — Charlotte Louise❤️ (@Louisee2684) February 4, 2021

What did Holly and Phil say about the sound issues on This Morning today?

Phil told viewers on the programme: “Are you having sound problems today with our show?

“Apparently, some people are having issues with the sound. We apologise for that.

“It seems it’s OK leaving the pair of us but somewhere down the line there is an issue.”

Holly Willoughby told viewers that producers were working on fixing the issue, as she said: “We were trying to fix it during the break, putting cables together, but we couldn’t find it. I’m all plugged in, but you’re probably not even hearing this.”

Some viewers said they had to mute the ITV daytime show (Credit: ITV)

Thankfully, they resolved the issue.

One relived viewer said on Twitter: “Looks like they’ve fixed the sound!”

Another wrote: “Sound fixed me thinks!”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Sound fixed me thinks ! 👍🏻 #ThisMorning — Zander Law (@ZanderLaw) February 4, 2021

Looks like they’ve fixed the sound!!👏🏻👏🏻 #ThisMorning — PaulaTeeBee (@PaulaTeeBee) February 4, 2021

