This Morning on ITV saw host Holly Willoughby reveal her disappointment at having to cancel her 40th birthday plans.

During the daytime show, Holly told her co-host Phillip Schofield that her celebrations will look “very different” to what she would have planned.

This Morning hosted a segment about lockdown birthdays (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV host Holly Willoughby say on This Morning?

Holly insisted she would be “fine” as long as she has “cake and a glass in [her] hand”.

She told Schofe: “It’s bittersweet as next week I’m celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel!

Read more: This Morning today: Viewers press mute as ITV daytime show is hit with ‘unbearable’ sound issues

“So it will look very different. As long as I’ve got a cake and a glass in my hand, I’ll be fine.”

Holly revealed she had cancelled her 40th birthday plans (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

However, a number of viewers told the TV favourite “get over yourself” as they pointed out that many people have been in the same situation during lockdown.

“Oh dear, we have all [endured] lockdown birthdays etc, get over yourself,” said one commenting on a newspaper article.

“Oh well, join the club,” said a second. “40 isn’t that big, people have missed BIGGER birthdays and events.”

Be grateful you are still here to celebrate being another year older.

A third fumed: “I was 40 this year and couldn’t celebrate. Get over yourself, Holly!”

On Twitter, a fourth raged: “It’s a [bleeping] birthday, be grateful you are still here to celebrate being another year older, there are over 100,00 people who can’t.

A number of viewers moaned about Holly’s comment (Credit: ITV)

“I’m sick of seeing people moan over a lockdown birthday or saying their birthday is cancelled, how the [bleep] does one cancel being born? #ThisMorning.”

Another on Twitter put: “We’ve all been there, Holly.”

ED! contacted the show for comment.

Thank god they’re doing this segment. I had no idea how to celebrate a birthday during lockdown until now! #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/NuzvH5qCkH — Jen (@JenJenivive) February 4, 2021

What happened on This Morning today?

Elsewhere on the show today, Holly and Phil had to contend with technical issues.

There were severe problems with the audio at one point, with viewers complaining it sounded “awful”.

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back at Nicola Thorp after her attack on This Morning

Some moaned that the issue made the programme “unbearable”, as they struggled to keep watching through sounds like a “creaking headboard”.

Others on Twitter said they had to mute the programme or even turn it off.

What did you think of today’s This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.