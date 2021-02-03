Piers Morgan has hit back at Nicola Thorp after she criticised him on This Morning.

On Wednesday’s show, Nicola branded Piers “hypocritical” after he slammed trolls who attacked Captain Sir Tom Moore before and after his death.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked Nicola and Nick Ferrari their thoughts on the trolls.

A clip of Piers’ rant on GMB played.

Nicola called Piers a “hypocrite” and accused him of “bullying” on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Nicola Thorp say about Piers Morgan?

The former Coronation Street actress said: “Piers Morgan is actually quite hypocritical in the way he has called out trolls.

“He is somebody who has perpetuated that culture, he has bullied people on a national scale when he was newspaper editor.

“The front pages I read when I was younger, seeing him bully people like Victoria Beckham for her anorexia.

GMB host Piers slammed trolls who targeted Captain Sir Tom (Credit: ITV)

“He’s directed tweets and hate campaigns against people that I’ve known personally and certain tweets towards myself.”

She added: “I’d say it’s somebody like Piers Morgan, who yes he’s completely right about what he said this morning, but people like ourselves in the media who should be looking within and saying,

“‘Okay, how are we perpetuating this?'”

Nicola accused Piers of “bullying” when he was a newspaper editor (Credit: ITV)

Piers hits back

However, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers responded to Nicola’s comments on Twitter.

He tweeted: “I’m told professional victim @nicolathorp_ has been criticising me on @thismorning for ‘bullying Victoria Beckham over her anorexia’ when I was a newspaper editor.

“This is a lie. I did the opposite & defended Victoria in the Mirror after she was called ‘Skeletal Spice.'”

I did the opposite & defended Victoria in the Mirror after she was called ‘Skeletal Spice.’ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 3, 2021

Piers defends Captain Sir Tom

It comes after Piers hit out at the trolls who attacked Sir Tom, who died on Tuesday after battling coronavirus.

Many people targeted Tom, 100, over his trip to Barbados he had with his family in December last year.

I hope you can live with yourselves because it was despicable.

Piers said: “They went before the new lockdowns came in.

“Hannah [Tom’s daughter] told me how it hurt. It hurt them at their darkest moment with their dad, their grandad.

Sir Tom died on Tuesday after battling coronavirus in hospital (Credit: ITV)

“You just added a little bit more despair and misery and hurt onto what they suffered as a family.

“I hope you can live with yourselves because it was despicable.”

He added: “Some of the worst of this country is what I read on Twitter in the last few days.”

