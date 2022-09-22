Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield petition reaches new milestone as This Morning fans support pair amid queue row

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are under increasing fire as the petition calling for them to be axed has hit a new milestone.

However, not everyone is turning against the beloved This Morning duo, with many supporting them amid the recent backlash.

Holly and Phillip came under fire for allegedly ‘skipping’ the queue (Credit: YouTube)

Holly and Phil petition

Last week, thousands of people queued in London to see the Queen lying in state.

Whilst the general public queued for 12+ hours at a time, Holly and Phillip went through the media section.

The backlash was enormous, and continued even after This Morning released a statement explaining that Holly and Phillip were “there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event”.

Amid the uproar, a petition was launched calling for the pair to be axed from ITV.

“ITV should be ashamed of exploiting the situation. I’d like to see This Morning axed for good as I do believe it causes more harm than good, without people noticing. For example, like turning cost of living anxiety into a game show,” the petition also said.

Holly and Phillip addressed the scandal on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Petition calling for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to be axed hits milestone

Holly and Phillip addressed the backlash on screen on Tuesday – their first show back since after the Queen’s state funeral.

Speaking about the visit to see the Queen lying in state, Holly said that they were there “strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event”.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges,” she continued.

“None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue,” she then added.

“We of course respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump the queue.”

Despite this explanation, the petition has been gaining traction. The original target for the petition was to reach 15,000 signatures.

However, it is now at over 50,000 signatures, with 75,000 the new target.

Holly and Phillip have been backed by many viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans defend ITV This Morning stars Holly and Phillip

However, not everyone is out to get Holly and Phillip.

The duo still have some supporters, with many taking to Twitter to back them.

One person said: “The disgusting abuse and backlash that @hollywills @Schofe have received is disgusting and unjustified.”

Another wrote: “All this hatred and abuse at @hollywills and @Schofe for something that doesn’t matter. Has everyone forgotten what Caroline Flack and the unnecessary hatred and abuse she received.”

A third tweeted: “It’s time to leave @hollywills @Schofe alone now people! They have had enough backlash from the public and now it’s becoming straight up bullying!”

