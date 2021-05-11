Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were spotted enjoying a boozy lunch with their ITV co-stars.

After presenting This Morning on Monday (May 10), the duo were joined by Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin, Rochelle Humes and Frank and Christine Lampard.

But it appears things got a little out of hand during the catch up.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoyed a boozy lunch date (Credit: Instagram Story/scofe)

Documenting the outing, Phil, 59, shared a shot of his double parked drinks.

Alongside the photo, he penned: “When you know that THIS was the moment you should have stopped #lunch #friends.”

Furthermore, the host went on to pose for a selfie alongside his pals.

In the shot, Holly was seen cuddling into husband Dan.

Rochelle smiled towards the camera, while Christine and Frank hugged in the background.

The group appeared in good spirits as they posed for the socially distanced shot.

Phillip documented the outing on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/scofe)

What happened on This Morning?

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the pair were left in stitches during an hilarious farting segment.

The segment saw the hosts speaking to Emma Martin, who makes £3,000 a month from webcam farting.

She turned to ‘farting-fetish’ vids in 2005.

Furthermore, Emma also explained that before she took her unusual flatuence-based revenue stream full-time she’d previously worked as a travel agent.

Despite trying to hold in their giggles, Holly and Phil were unable to compose themselves.

Holly, 40, told the guest: “Farting is funny, so I apologise that we’ve ended up in fits of giggles here.”

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on Monday’s show (Credit: ITV Hub)

However, it all got too much for the mum-of-three as farting noises began to sound in the studio.

Tears ran down her face and she was unable to compose herself for the camera.

Unable to catch her breath, she said: “I can’t read it, I can’t read it.”

Phil also howled with laughter and held his hand over his mouth.

Meanwhile, the hilarious moment came shortly after Holly was praised by fans for her summery outfit.

The presenter opted for yellow and white gingham cotton shirt dress from LK Bennett on Monday’s show.

