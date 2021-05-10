Holly Willoughby Instagram
Holly Willoughby ‘deletes’ Instagram snap after fans point out her ‘reflection’

The presenter shared a photo of her bath on Sunday

By Rebecca Calderwood

Holly Willoughby has “deleted” her Instagram post after fans warned her about her “reflection” in the snap.

The 40-year-old This Morning host took to social media yesterday (May 9), as she enjoyed a relaxing bubble bath in her home.

But after some fans pointed out Holly’s “reflection” in her glossy taps, she removed the post.

Holly Willoughby has over 7 million followers on Instagram
Holly Willoughby has deleted her Instagram post (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

Holly Willoughby ‘removes’ her Instagram post

In the snap, Holly was seen running a relaxing bubble bath, offering fans a glimpse inside her stunning bathroom.

She captioned the shot: “I think my bath [loves] me…”

However, some feared the star had shown a little too much as they claimed they could see her “reflection”.

Careful of the tap reflection!

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Careful of the tap reflection!”

A second added: “That’s what I said as well! Zoom in and you see.”

In addition, a third pointed out: “Reflection on the tap.”

Holly Willoughby
Holly’s fans pointed out her ‘reflection’ in the shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it appears that Holly has taken note.

Following the comments, the mum-of-three has removed the post from her profile.

ED! has reached out to Holly’s rep for comment.

Holly receives her COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, it comes days after the host received her first coronavirus vaccine.

At the time of the vaccine, Holly took to social media to praise the NHS for their hard work.

However, the news didn’t go down well with many of her followers on social media.

While some showed their support, others said they were planning on “unfollowing” her over it.

Furthermore, one explained: “Why are you promoting this experimental jab! UNFOLLOWING!”

A second wrote: “Very disappointing Holly – did you get paid to promote?”

Speaking about the vaccine, Holly captioned the shot: “Had my vaccine yesterday… straight forward and seamless… felt super emotional (it’s been tough right?).

“Thank you to our incredible @nhsengland for everything… for being there when you need them most.

“We are so lucky to live in a country that has a system that has rolled out vaccines so successfully… Back to work today with a spring in my step.”

