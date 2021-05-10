Holly Willoughby looked incredible as she debuted her latest outfit on This Morning.
The 40-year-old presenter appeared on the ITV programme alongside co-host Phillip Schofield today (May 10).
But while the weather isn’t looking too great, Holly’s dress is the perfect pick for the sunshine.
View this post on Instagram
What is Holly Willoughby wearing?
Holly wore a yellow and white gingham cotton shirt dress to host the show.
The LK Bennett design features a neat collar, cream buttons and a flared midi skirt.
It costs £325 and the dress – called the Saffron – is available online in sizes 6 to 18.
Meanwhile, she paired the look with a pair of nude heels from Steve Madden.
Holly shared her usual #HWstyle shot ahead of the show at 10am.
Alongside the outfit post, she penned: “Morning Monday… hope you had a lovely weekend…
“Today on @thismorning we meet the women who earns £3k a month farting for a living… yep you heard! Are we all in the wrong job?
“See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle.”
And it didn’t take long for fans to compliment the look.
How did fans react to Holly’s outfit?
One wrote: “I love this dress on you!! You look absolutely amazing as always.”
A second added: “Beautiful… you’re like a fresh ray of sunshine.”
In addition, a third gushed: “Hope you’re having a great morning, loving the dress you look so lovely.”
“Love this dress – stunning as always,” said one of Holly’s followers.
However, some likened the gingham design to a “tablecloth”.
One pointed out: “Tablecloth frock… that’s what my granny called those.”
I was wondering where my tablecloth had gone
“I was wondering where my tablecloth had gone,” a second said.
Another added: “We’re going for a picnic.”
Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Holly deleted her recent Instagram snap following concerns from fans.
