Holly Willoughby looked incredible as she debuted her latest outfit on This Morning.

The 40-year-old presenter appeared on the ITV programme alongside co-host Phillip Schofield today (May 10).

But while the weather isn’t looking too great, Holly’s dress is the perfect pick for the sunshine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What is Holly Willoughby wearing?

Holly wore a yellow and white gingham cotton shirt dress to host the show.

The LK Bennett design features a neat collar, cream buttons and a flared midi skirt.

It costs £325 and the dress – called the Saffron – is available online in sizes 6 to 18.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘deletes’ Instagram snap after fans point out her ‘reflection’

Meanwhile, she paired the look with a pair of nude heels from Steve Madden.

Holly shared her usual #HWstyle shot ahead of the show at 10am.

Alongside the outfit post, she penned: “Morning Monday… hope you had a lovely weekend…

Holly Willoughby modelled a gorgeous gingham outfit on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“Today on @thismorning we meet the women who earns £3k a month farting for a living… yep you heard! Are we all in the wrong job?

“See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to compliment the look.

How did fans react to Holly’s outfit?

One wrote: “I love this dress on you!! You look absolutely amazing as always.”

A second added: “Beautiful… you’re like a fresh ray of sunshine.”

In addition, a third gushed: “Hope you’re having a great morning, loving the dress you look so lovely.”

Holly appeared on This Morning alongside co-host Phillip (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Strictly’s Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice want Holly Willoughby to sign up

“Love this dress – stunning as always,” said one of Holly’s followers.

However, some likened the gingham design to a “tablecloth”.

One pointed out: “Tablecloth frock… that’s what my granny called those.”

I was wondering where my tablecloth had gone

“I was wondering where my tablecloth had gone,” a second said.

Another added: “We’re going for a picnic.”

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Holly deleted her recent Instagram snap following concerns from fans.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.