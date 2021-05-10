Viewers were heartbroken on This Morning today, when nine-year-old Nathanial Nabena appeared on the show (Monday May 10 2021).

His parents told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that their son needs life saving treatment, after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last November.

The countdown is now on to see if enough money can be raised for the treatment.

Here’s everything you need to know about This Morning today.

Nathaniel’s parents were visibly upset as they appealed for the public’s help on This Morning today (Credit: ITV1)

This Morning today: Nathaniel’s life-saving treatment

Hosts Phil and Holly spoke to nine-year-old Nathaniel Nabena and his parents Ebi and Modupe.

Nathaniel needs life saving treatment after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last November.

The NHS won’t fund the treatment as the family aren’t British nationals.

Ebi and Modupe are desperately trying to raise £200,000 by Wednesday to pay for his treatment.

Their story has touched the hearts of celebrities including Simon Cowell and David Walliams, who have pledged to donate.

Before the interview, Nathaniel’s gofundme page had raised £50,000 but after appearing on This Morning, the page has now raised £174,000 (at the time of writing).

This Morning spoofs famous Friends opening titles with cute dogs for Mental Health Awareness Week (Credit: ITV1)

This Morning today: Cute dogs for Mental Health Awareness Week

ITV’s This Morning launched a brand new strand today which sees their resident vet, Dr Scott, exploring the special bond between humans and our best fur-iends.

In celebration, the series’ opening titles paid homage to that of legendary TV comedy series Friends.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 3.2 million households in the UK have adopted a pet.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Dr Scott met a 32-year-old father-of-two and former dairy farmer, who began to lose his sight five years ago.

Following a slow deterioration and many failed operations, Scott was sadly registered blind in 2019.

He’s now matched with guide dog Milo and has a new lease of life – no pun intended!

Scott explained that Milo had even saved his life one day by stopping him from being hit by a car.

This Morning today: James Martin’s bourbon ribs recipe (Credit: ITV1)

James Martin’s recipes

Guest chef James Martin prepared his ultimate pork ribs with bourbon sauce.

The simple glaze uses a tin of condensed milk – who knew? – all served with a jacket potato!

Click here for the recipe.

Meanwhile, his three-ingredient French summer pudding only needs a light fresh custard, fresh fruits and a basil syrup.

This Morning today: The woman who sells her farts

Holly and Phillip wept with laughter when they met a woman who makes her living from farting.

The hosts were in hysterics during the bizarre interview segment on This Morning today.

Emma Martin of South Carolina, USA, pulls in £3,000 a month from her “specialist interest” videos.

She said she has been web-camming for 20 years, turning to “farting-fetish” vids in 2005.

She got into the farting game after seeing a request online from someone who wanted to see her breaking wind around her house.

Holly told Emma: “Farting is funny, so I apologise that we’ve ended up in fits of giggles here.”

After Emma’s farting sound effects were played in the studio, Holly collapsed into fits of giggles.

Tears ran down her face and she was unable to compose herself enough to read her cues from the teleprompter.

This Morning today: What outfit did Holly wear?

Holly wore a yellow and white gingham cotton shirt dress to host the show.

The LK Bennett design features a neat collar, cream buttons and a flared midi-skirt.

It costs £325 and the dress – called the Saffron – is available online in sizes 6 to 18.

