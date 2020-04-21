Holly Willoughby shares adorable picture of newborn niece

Holly Willoughby shared an adorable picture of her newborn niece Mabel, revealing her children 'can't wait to meet their new cousin'.

The This Morning presenter posted a picture of the baby girl all snuggled up wearing a cute little hat, writing:

"Welcome to the world baby Mabel ... Congratulations Dom, Lou and big sister Elsie... Harry, Belle and Chester can’t wait to meet their new cousin."

Holly's followers offered their congratulations, with one writing: "Beautiful news and beautiful baby in these rubbish times, congrats to your family Holly."

"Beautiful baby and what a gorgeous name," another added.

A third added: "So cute some brightness in this dark."

Holly revealed her family's happy news on This Morning yesterday.

The presenter told viewers: "I just wanted to share some lovely news with you that this morning I have a brand new niece, Mabel Josephine Baldwin.

"Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there.

"That is Elsie's [her other niece] baby sister Mabel, who came into this world just a few hours ago. She is beautiful."

Co-presenter Phillip Schofield asked: "Have you stopped crying now?"

Nice news

Holly replied: "I know, I know. It's lovely. Even more so now, having nice news like that is just wonderful."

Holly is notoriously private when it comes to sharing pictures with her husband Dan and their three children, always hiding the kids' faces if she does post a family picture.

Holly recently shared her a pic of her and daughter Belle making an ice cream cake for the little girl's birthday while in lockdown.

She also revealed how she's avoiding any arguments during lockdown with husband Dan.

Blind eye

"I think that doing little nice things give you a bit of leeway in other areas as well," she revealed.

"Like, if I'm sort of doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea. Or I come back and he will have put the washing away and I haven't asked him, then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things."

She added: "So I think, little things... doing little things to help makes a big difference."

