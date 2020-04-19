Holly Willoughby goes make-up free as she promotes very important cause

Television presenter Holly Willoughby has gone bare faced to promote a very important cause.

The This Morning presenter, 39, took to Instagram to share an invaluable message.

On her Instagram stories, she shared a make-up free selfie while holding a piece of paper.

Kicks count

The paper read: "#Kicksstillcount" in support of the stillbirth prevention charity Kicks Count.

Holly Willoughby sends a very important message (Credit: Instagram/hollywilloughby)

The post, in view of her some 6.6 million followers, is aimed to raise stillbirth awareness during the coronavirus pandemic.

This period of uncertainty is particularly difficult for expectant mothers, and the charity shared concerns that pregnant women may be less likely to go to hospital in an emergency for fear of contracting the virus.

Holly swapped her usual glam look for a make-up free selfie on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On the organisation's official website, it offers the following guidance: "Your baby's movements are an important sign of their wellbeing.

"If you notice a change in your baby's movements, you should contact your maternity unit IMMEDIATELY, even during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Holly, who is a mum of three young children, is an advocate for the charity.

In a video on their website, she offers her support.

Holly Willoughby supports Kicks Count charity

She says: "As a mum of three, I know how exciting pregnancy can be.

"Feeling your baby move is an incredible experience but is also a great sign that they are well.

"There is no set number of movements you need to feel. Your baby will have their own individual pattern that you should get to know.

"You can use a Kicks Count wristband or download the free Kicks Count App to help you get to know what is normal for your baby.

"If you think your baby's movements have slowed down or stopped, contact your midwife or maternity unit immediately."

She goes on to stress an often miscontrued point: "It is NOT true that babies move less towards the end of pregnancy.

"A reduction in a baby's movements can sometimes be an important warning sign that a baby is unwell.

"Trust your instincts and remember those kicks really do count."

Elsewhere on her Instagram, she has also been praising the efforts of war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who as of now has raised over £25 million for the NHS.

Holly shared a snap of the brave man, 99, and even called him her "hero".

What do you think of Holly's post? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.