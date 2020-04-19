Dawn French to reprise role in The Vicar of Dibley for The Big Night In

Dawn French is reprising her role as Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley for The Big Night In.

The 62-year-old actress is returning to one of her best-known comedy characters to deliver a "message of hope" during lockdown, after recently shooting a special edition of the sitcom.

Dawn French announces Vicar of Dibley return

She said: "I'm back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage, and back on your telly as part of The Big Night In.

"Be there, or go to hell. Literally. I have some sway."

A spokeswoman for the BBC added: "Until recently the Vicar of Dibley was self-isolating in the confectionary aisle of her local supermarket.

"But she is now back in her vicarage, from where, on April 23, she will deliver a message of hope."

Dawn French is bringing back The Vicar Of Dibley (Credit: BBC)

Fan reaction

Fans are absolutely thrilled by the news - but have just one question: will Geraldine's handsome husband Henry, played by Richard Armitage, be joining her?

"SHUT THE FRONT DOOR!!!! GERALDINE," shouted one.

Another added: "Wowser! Any chance your husband might make an appearance?"

"Is the Vicars husband on?" said a third.

A fourth agreed: "Handsome Harry better be there too!"

We NEED Henry back too! (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

The Big Night In will be a three-hour live show that is being co-produced by the BBC, Comic Relief and Children in Need.

I'm back in the dog collar.

The upcoming programme is designed to raise money for charity, with the British government promising to match the total amount raised by the show.

The Vicar of Dibley attracted an audience of more than 12 million people at its peak.

But Dawn was initially reluctant to commit to the show when she was offered the role of Geraldine by Richard Curtis.

She told The Telegraph in 2018: "I remember being a little bit snooty about sitcoms. Most didn't make me laugh very much.

"And who was this Oxbridge bloke, really? I thought, 'oh, does he want me to be a sort of goody two-shoes at the centre of it; everybody else is much funnier'."

