Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Janet Street Porter cuts her own hair on This Morning

Janet Street-Porter left This Morning viewers on the edge of their seats after cutting her own hair live on air.

The Loose Women panellist, 73, attempted to trim her fringe while being coached by hair stylist Michael Douglas on the show today (April 20).

Armed with a patterned shower cap, scissors and a comb, Janet admitted she was "worried" as she'd "never, ever done my own hair".

Janet Street-Porter attempted to cut her fringe on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Michael told Janet - who had her hair professional cut just one month ago - to work the comb through her fringe to measure how much length she wanted to chop off.

She said: "It grows fast because I'm on HRT."

Janet's comment left presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics in the studio.

Despite her nerves, Janet managed to come out with her fringe still intact.

Cutting your own hair, how hard can it be? 💇‍♀️



We think Janet might be speaking for most of the nation here! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AmBRls2wRh — This Morning (@thismorning) April 20, 2020

Holly commented: "I think you’ve actually done quite a job there, Janet.

"It’s definitely come up enough to tide you over."

And viewers were just as impressed.

One wrote on Twitter: "What a legend Janet Street Porter is, laughed till I cried."

Phil and Holly couldn't contain their laughter (Credit: ITV)

Another said: "So good made me smile. I’m a hairdresser and will not do my own hair. It’s so easy to make that mistake. Well done Janet."

A fan commented: "Who'd have thought Janet Street-Porter cutting her own fringe would be so entertaining."

The funny segment follows on from Janet's on-screen clash with host Phillip earlier this month.

The two appeared to disagree with one another after she suggested new Labour leader Kier Starmer should run the country while Boris Johnson recovered from coronavirus.

I’ve lock down lost it. I’m watching Janet Street-Porter trying to cut her own fringe on this morning, whilst wearing a shower cap and I’m absolutely cracking up #sendhelp — Laura Boylan (@l_boylan) April 20, 2020

@thismorning who'd have thought Janet Street-Porter cutting her own fringe would be so entertaining 😂🙈 — Sadie Ellis (@SadieEllisx) April 20, 2020

I'm watching Janet Street-Porter cut her own hair on national television what is happening to my life and tv content #ThisMorning — Calli Kitson (@callikitson) April 20, 2020

She said on the programme: "I think there might be an argument for bringing in Kier Starmer and trying to make it more like a government of unity."

But Phil had to disagree with her, as he ranted: "What does he know!? He hasn't been in those daily meetings. He hasn't been speaking to the medical teams.

"You'd be bringing in someone who actually knows less than Dominic Raab!"

