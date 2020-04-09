This Morning's Holly Willoughby admits avoiding rows with husband Dan in lockdown by 'turning a blind eye'

TV's Holly Willoughby has revealed how she avoids clashing with husband Dan Baldwin during the coronavirus lockdown.

On today's (Thursday, April 9) episode of This Morning, the presenter joined co-host Phillip Schofield and Vanessa Feltz for a phone-in discussion about relationship tension during the pandemic.

And Holly explained how she's able to avoid rowing with producer husband Dan thanks to his "little" gestures.

Holly Willoughby revealed on This Morning how she avoids rows during lockdown with her husband (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans gutted at price of her NHS fundraising jumper

She said on the programme: "I think that doing little nice things give you a bit of leeway in other areas as well.

Turning a blind eye

"Like, if I'm sort of doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea. Or I come back and he will have put the washing away and I haven't asked him, then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things."

She added: "So I think, little things... doing little things to help makes a big difference."

Holly pictured with husband Dan in 2015 (Credit: Mr Curdley / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa then revealed how she and her partner, singer Ben Ofoedu, are coping.

She explained: "What we're doing here, which may be shocking, I hope it isn't. You know, very often we used to go to the cinema and then separate and see separate films, because we don't like the same films?

Doing little nice things give you a bit of leeway.

"We found that worked really well for us.

"Obviously, we can't do that. But sometimes... is this shocking? We don't eat together. We just sometimes don't feel like it. Not every time, but lots of the time."

Viewers loved Holly's dress

Elsewhere during today's This Morning, Holly's choice of dress got a lot of praise from viewers.

Fans flocked to comment on the garment when the presenter, 39, shared a snap of it on Instagram.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows fans how she colours her own hair at home

In the shot, she can be seen wearing a red floral maxi dress from Ghost.

The Marley dress is going for £120 and is available in sizes XXS to XL.

Fans of the star were quick to say Holly was "bringing the sunshine" into their lives as they continue to live under lockdown.

What did you think of today's This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.