Holly Willoughby posted a gorgeous natural selfie to Instagram earlier today (October 22) – but fans were quick to point out the star may have told them a little white lie.

This Morning star Holly is known for always looking glamorous while presenting the ITV show.

However, we can’t all be glam 24/7 and today Holly was enjoying her day off from presenting.

The ITV star took to social media to show off a fresher-looking face while she settled into a lazy day at home.

Holly Willoughby shared a selfie on Instagram earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say on Instagram?

Holly appeared to suggest she wasn’t wearing any make-up after telling fans it was the first time she’d looked at herself in the mirror all day.

Her hair was tied up in a scruffy top knot, with the star looking like she’d just got out of bed.

She captioned the snap: “When you look in the mirror for the first time that day… how’s your Friday looking?”

However, some fans were quick to accuse Holly of telling a little white lie.

What did fans say about Holly’s post?

Some were convinced they could see make-up on the ITV presenter’s face, insinuating that she’d looked in a mirror to apply it.

One fan replied: “I can see mascara and lipgloss!”

A second wrote: “Well you still managed to put make-up on.”

“Minus the gorgeous lashes and lippy!” joked a third.

However, some fans had Holly’s back.

“I often sleep in my mascara and it looks fine,” said one.

“I always put an Aloe Vera lippy on before bed, saves my lips drying out when I snore with my gob open!” declared another.

Of course, as any make-up wearer knows, you don’t really need a mirror to apply a slick of lipgloss.

And Holly’s black lashes may well have been dyed.

Holly is known for looking glamorous (Credit: SplashNews.com)

More Instagram controversy for Holly

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Holly has caused controversy with her Instagram recently.

Last month, she launched Wylde Moon – a lifestyle website focusing on a string of topics including beauty, energy healing and family.

Earlier this week, Holly announced that her boutique is now open as she unveiled branded candles on Instagram.

However, fans were quick to share their frustration at the price.

One disappointed fan said: “£40 and £60, not sure I will be getting one! Hugely expensive.”

“I’m gutted about the price. I’ve been so excited about the candle. I went straight on the website at 8 am and saw they were £40. I just can’t afford that,” ranted a second dismayed follower.

While a third added: “WHY so expensive?! I’d guess you’re pricing half of your audience out of the party. £40 for a candle, I view that as elitist. I thought this was a place for everyone, I’m disappointed.”

