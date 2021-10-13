This Morning viewers are not happy with Holly Willoughby after she appeared to defend Boris Johnson holidaying in Marbella today (October 13).

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were discussing the news that the Prime Minister is currently on holiday.

Boris has been pictured holidaying at a Spanish villa owned by billionaire Zac Goldsmith.

One particularly odd picture shows Boris enjoying himself by doing some painting on a canvas.

Boris Johnson in Marbella Why is it a controversial trip?

The PM jetted off for a break amid reports that the UK could be facing an energy crisis.

Some experts have warned that factories are just “days away” from having to stop production due to the escalating costs.

As a result, Holly and Phil discussed Boris’ holiday on This Morning today.

The TV beauty suggested that Boris needed some time off after the rough year he’s had in charge of the country during the pandemic.

This Morning host Holly slammed for ‘defending’ Boris

Her views rubbed many viewers up the wrong way, and some rushed to Twitter to lash out.

“Holly is the biggest Tory on TV, she would defend Boris to the end of the earth #thismorning,” claimed one viewer.

A second ranted: “Wow… All guns blazing to defend Boris the holiday-making painter to the hilt by Phil and Holly there. Ugh. Sorry. Can’t watch this insipid Tory-love propaganda. Turning over.”

“Holly obviously thinks a holiday completely changes your personality and intelligence if she thinks Boris is going to come back better at his job,” said a third.

A fourth angrily tweeted: “@hollywills yet again defends the utterly inept Boris (on his FOURTH HOLIDAY)”.

While a fifth said: “Holly Willoughby supporting @BorisJohnson saying he deserves a holiday and to paint away! @thismorning#inittogether #stupid”.

However, not everyone felt the same way, and some came to Holly’s defence.

Another viewer said: “@hollywills Good for you Holly defending Boris Johnson’s right to go on holiday #giveBorisabreak”.

Meanwhile, This Morning viewers aren’t the only ones angry at Boris for leaving the UK during a time of crisis.

Social media has been littered with angry UK residents, with one tweeting: “We would all like a holiday, but I’m saving up to pay my energy bills fill the car of fuel and try to buy some food.”

