Holly Willoughby dress today: This Morning host divides fans with outfit choice

Holly sported an autumnal outfit today

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby wore a very autumnal dress on This Morning today – but it didn’t impress everyone.

The presenter and mum-of-three sported a yellow, orange and red patterned dress from Sandro Paris.

However, the look didn’t win over all of Holly‘s fans and some people compared it to curtains!

Holly paired the £250 dress with nude heels while she styled her hair in her usual waves.

Alongside a photo of her look on Instagram, Holly said: “Morning Wednesday… today on @thismorning we talk to @carolvorders about an issue very close to her heart… see you at 10am.”

Fans quickly shared their thoughts on the dress, and the majority of people loved it.

Holly’s dress sparked a mixed reaction (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Gorgeous dress Holly suits you.”

Another commented: “Flowery loveliness.”

A third added: “Very autumnal… bring on the nights where we’re just sitting inside with a hot chocolate.”

Meanwhile, others weren’t keen as one person said on Twitter: “Holly, me nan wants her curtains back….”

Another wrote: “Some curtains from the 70’s have been recycled to make that horrid dress.”

Some people thought Holly’s dress looked like curtains (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Love this dress. But @thismorning wouldn’t it be better for Holly to be wearing more affordable clothing £300 plus for this dress….?”

Meanwhile, on yesterday’s show (October 5), Holly failed to impress again with her outfit.

She wore a turquoise blue midi dress from Ghost, which featured a ditsy print.

In the comments, one person asked: “Why are they dressing Holly like an old woman nowadays?”

Another commented: “Hell no… the dress must go.”

Of course, Holly received many compliments on her dress choice with people calling it “gorgeous” and “lovely”.

On Wednesday’s show (October 6), Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield were joined by a string of guests and familiar faces including Carol Vorderman, Alice Beer, Deidre Sanders and Juliet Sear.

Did you like Holly’s dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

