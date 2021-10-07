Holly Willoughby opted for a blouse and trousers look today on This Morning – but it left fans all making the same joke.

The presenter, 40, sported a white blouse featuring black tie detailing with a pair of black trousers.

Mum-of-three Holly added simple black heels to the look.

The blouse and trousers are from Sandro Paris.

Alongside a photo of her outfit, Holly said on Instagram: “Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Many of Holly’s fans loved the look but some joked she looked like Colonel Sanders from the iconic KFC logo.

Holly wore a white blouse and trousers today (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Makes me think of KFC.”

Another joked: “Suddenly fancy some KFC.”

A third quipped: “You’re really challenging the KFC logo today.”

Meanwhile, others gushed over Holly’s look as one said: “Love the look, had a blouse just like that in the 80s.”

Another added: “Lovely outfit Holly you are so so beautiful.”

Some people compared Holly to Colonel Sanders from the iconic KFC logo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “Classy as always.”

What did Holly wear on This Morning yesterday?

Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s show, Holly failed to impress some people with her outfit choice.

You’re really challenging the KFC logo today.

She wore a stunning autumnal yellow, red and orange dress featuring a patterned print.

However, some people thought it looked like curtains.

One said: “Some curtains from the 70’s have been recycled to make that horrid dress.”

Holly’s dress on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

But Holly was flooded with complimentary comments about her dress.

One gushed: “Beautiful dress, love the shoes.”

Another commented: “Holly your so beautiful you always look gorgeous.”

One person added: “You are stunning, been loving these new looks lately.”

