Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress on This Morning today.

The host, 40, wore a turqouise blue midi dress from Ghost which featured a ditsy print.

It also had a high neckline and puffy sleeves.

The dress is available on Ghost for £95 and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Holly paired the dress with nude heels.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Holly’s outfit sparked a mixed reaction on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Her followers were divided over the look, with some saying it was suited for an older woman.

One person said: “Why are they dressing Holly like an old woman nowadays.”

Another wrote: “Nice pensioners dress.”

A third added: “Hell no… the dress must go.”

However, others loved the dress and gushed over Holly’s look today.

Some fans gushed over Holly’s look today (Credit ITV)

One commented: “So beautiful, one gorgeous lady.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow! I just said to my hubby you look lovely in that dress.”

One said: “This colour is beautiful, you look gorgeous as always.”

On Monday’s show, Holly wowed her fans with her outfit as she wore a pink-and-green wool miniskirt.

She paired the skirt with a bright pink top.

Holly’s pink outfit stunned This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

Her fan gushed over the look as one person said: “You look fab. Beautiful shoes, skirt and tights. Very chic. Like a girl in Paris.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Wow so stunning as always.”

In addition, one person added: “You look stunning Holly!”

Meanwhile, on yesterday’s show, Holly and Phillip Schofield interviewed twins who have spent more than £100k to look alike.

