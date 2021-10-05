Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress on This Morning today.
The host, 40, wore a turqouise blue midi dress from Ghost which featured a ditsy print.
It also had a high neckline and puffy sleeves.
Holly Willoughby dress today
The dress is available on Ghost for £95 and comes in sizes XS to XL.
Holly paired the dress with nude heels.
Alongside the image, she wrote: “Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…”
Her followers were divided over the look, with some saying it was suited for an older woman.
One person said: “Why are they dressing Holly like an old woman nowadays.”
Another wrote: “Nice pensioners dress.”
A third added: “Hell no… the dress must go.”
However, others loved the dress and gushed over Holly’s look today.
One commented: “So beautiful, one gorgeous lady.”
Another wrote: “Oh wow! I just said to my hubby you look lovely in that dress.”
One said: “This colour is beautiful, you look gorgeous as always.”
On Monday’s show, Holly wowed her fans with her outfit as she wore a pink-and-green wool miniskirt.
She paired the skirt with a bright pink top.
Her fan gushed over the look as one person said: “You look fab. Beautiful shoes, skirt and tights. Very chic. Like a girl in Paris.”
Meanwhile, another wrote: “Wow so stunning as always.”
In addition, one person added: “You look stunning Holly!”
Meanwhile, on yesterday’s show, Holly and Phillip Schofield interviewed twins who have spent more than £100k to look alike.
