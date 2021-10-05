Holly Willoughby wows in blue dress on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby dress today: This Morning host divides fans

Some people thought the dress was too 'old' for Holly

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress on This Morning today.

The host, 40, wore a turqouise blue midi dress from Ghost which featured a ditsy print.

It also had a high neckline and puffy sleeves.

Holly Willoughby dress today

The dress is available on Ghost for £95 and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Holly paired the dress with nude heels.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Holly Willoughby wore a blue dress on This Morning today
Holly’s outfit sparked a mixed reaction on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Her followers were divided over the look, with some saying it was suited for an older woman.

One person said: “Why are they dressing Holly like an old woman nowadays.”

Another wrote: “Nice pensioners dress.”

A third added: “Hell no… the dress must go.”

However, others loved the dress and gushed over Holly’s look today.

Holly Willoughby wows in blue dress on This Morning today
Some fans gushed over Holly’s look today (Credit ITV)

One commented: “So beautiful, one gorgeous lady.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow! I just said to my hubby you look lovely in that dress.”

Why are they dressing Holly like an old woman nowadays.

One said: “This colour is beautiful, you look gorgeous as always.”

On Monday’s show, Holly wowed her fans with her outfit as she wore a pink-and-green wool miniskirt.

She paired the skirt with a bright pink top.

Holly Willoughby stuns in pink outfit on This Morning
Holly’s pink outfit stunned This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

Her fan gushed over the look as one person said: “You look fab. Beautiful shoes, skirt and tights. Very chic. Like a girl in Paris.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Wow so stunning as always.”

In addition, one person added: “You look stunning Holly!”

Meanwhile, on yesterday’s show, Holly and Phillip Schofield interviewed twins who have spent more than £100k to look alike.

What did you think of Holly’s dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

