Holly Willoughby has taken to social media to announce her exciting new venture, Wylde Moon.

The 40-year-old This Morning host shared a video and explanation on the project on Instagram today (September 20).

Wylde Moon is a women’s lifestyle website focusing on beauty, family, fashion and energy healing.

The website also features a podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon.

In each episode, Holly will interview guests on various aspects of their lives.

Speaking about the website, she shared: “I wanted a space where I can curate, create and share the things that I love.

“In creating WYLDE MOON for you, I’ve filled a need in me. I’d lost a part of who I was and that rediscovery has led me here, to a whole new place of beauty and power.”

Meanwhile, Holly also opened up on the real reason she got into spirituality.

The presenter explained: “When I went to Australia to do I’m A Celebrity, I suddenly had three weeks without my children and for the first time in a long time, I didn’t really know what to do with myself.

Holly Willoughby has finally announced her new project Wylde Moon (Credit: Instagram Story/hollywilloughby)

“Australia is the land of alternative therapies, and the town that I was in truly had all kinds of things for all kinds of people.

“Through this wonderful kinesiologist called Josie, I really started to unlock pieces of myself and when I came back to England. I knew that I didn’t want to stop everything I’d learnt.”

In addition, she said: “Now I have things in my own hypothetical toolkit, like meditation and sound baths, that really work for me.”

How did Holly fans react?

Naturally, fans rushed to comment on Holly’s exciting new venture.

One said: “This made me cry – so beautiful.”

Another added: “So confusing but here for it!”

Fans compared Holly to actress and lifestyle blogger, Gwyneth Paltrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third penned: “Looks amazing. Interested to know the cost of the clothing. Hopefully it will be affordable to most peoples budgets.”

However, others weren’t so convinced by the website and online boutique.

Alongside a confused emoji, one commented: “She’s gone full [Gwyneth] Paltrow.”

A second wrote: “Just another monetising effort.”

A third shared: “Christ… it’s the UK version of Paltrow’s rubbish. Will there be vagina smelling candles?”

In addition, a fourth posted: “Will give it a miss you money grabber!!”

