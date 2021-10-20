Holly Willoughby comes under fire from fans as they learn cost of new Wylde Moon candles

Holly Willoughby has divided her fans after revealing her new candles as part of her latest venture.

Last month, the This Morning presenter launched Wylde Moon – a lifestyle website focusing on a string of topics including beauty, energy healing and family.

On Wednesday, Holly announced her Wylde Moon boutique is now open as she unveiled branded candles on Instagram.

However, the price of the candles left some fans “disappointed”.

A post shared the Wylde Moon Instagram page read: “It is finally here! The WYLDE Boutique is now open and we couldn’t be more excited.

“Today we launch our home fragrance collection, (borrowed from) The Wild.”

In the collection, two candles are available to buy as well as a scented diffuser.

The first candle is called the Single Wick Scented Candle with a crescent lid.

The description on the website says the candle has notes of “tomato leaf, geranium, sandalwood, mint and rose”.

It adds that the candle is crafted using “high-quality, sustainable, botanical ingredients”.

It has a burn time of 40 hours and costs £40.

Meanwhile, the second one is called the Triple Wick Scented Candle.

The description says it has the same scent and has a burn time of 70 to 80 hours.

However, this candle doesn’t come with a ceramic lid.

It costs £60.

The diffuser costs £45 and has the same scent as the candles.

Over on Instagram, fans began sharing their thoughts and some thought the items were too expensive.

One person said: “£40 and £60, not sure I will be getting one! Hugely expensive.”

Another commented: “WHY so expensive?! I’d guess you’re pricing half of your audience out of the party. £40 for a candle, I view that as elitist. I thought this was a place for everyone, I’m disappointed.”

A third agreed, writing: “I’m gutted about the price. I’ve been so excited about the candle. I went straight on the website at 8 am and saw they were £40. I just can’t afford that.”

However, others were delighted by the products and had already bought them.

One gushed: “One of each in my basket…..haven’t even smelt it yet but it just shouts ‘me’!”

Another said: “Just ordered as a belated birthday gift to me from me.”

One added: “Just ordered my candle and diffuser – can’t wait.”

