Gordon Ramsay makes surprising confession as he finally speaks out on Tilly’s fat-shaming furore

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay earned herself a whole lot more respect after standing up to a fat-shamer – and now dad Gordon Ramsay has had his say.

Since the story broke last week, Gordon fans have been desperate for him to wade in and tackle the abuser, shock-jock DJ Steve Allen.

The LBC mic hogger has described Tilly, 19, a ‘chubby little thing’, claiming she’d clearly enjoyed her dad’s cooking.

Tilly displayed a fantastic degree of grace and class – particularly considering her tender years – as she chastised the much, much older man for calling out someone’s appearance.

Ms Ramsay recently hit out at Steve Allen over his comments about her weight (Credit: BBC)

Tilly Ramsay makes a stand

She posted on Instagram: “I try not to read and listen to comments about negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve – please feel free [to] voice your opinions, however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

Allen reportedly apologised privately to Tilly , while 840 people filed official complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Gordon, 54, kept his counsel for a week but has now spoken of his pride for his daughter.

Gordon Ramsay, pictured with wife Tanya, has expressed his pride in Tilly (Credit: Splash)

Father’s pride

“It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this,'” he gushed during an Instagram Live interview.

“She is 19-years of age for goodness sake – bursting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita [Kuzmin].

“I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that.'”

The super-chef proceeded to open up on his own weight anxiety.

“It is a very sensitive issue whether you are a girl or a guy.

“I am someone who has always struggled with their weight and have to train, we eat all day. I pick, we graze, we are around food 24/7,” he admitted.

“If we don’t train I’d be 350-400 pounds – so all credit to her.”

