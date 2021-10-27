Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly Ramsay, who was targeted by Steve Allen
Gordon Ramsay makes surprising confession as he finally speaks out on Tilly’s fat-shaming furore

Papa has finally spoken

By Karen Hyland
Strictly star Tilly Ramsay earned herself a whole lot more respect after standing up to a fat-shamer – and now dad Gordon Ramsay has had his say.

Since the story broke last week, Gordon fans have been desperate for him to wade in and tackle the abuser, shock-jock DJ Steve Allen.

The LBC mic hogger has described Tilly, 19, a ‘chubby little thing’, claiming she’d clearly enjoyed her dad’s cooking.

Tilly displayed a fantastic degree of grace and class – particularly considering her tender years – as she chastised the much, much older man for calling out someone’s appearance.

Tilly Ramsay on Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Nikita
Ms Ramsay recently hit out at Steve Allen over his comments about her weight (Credit: BBC)

Tilly Ramsay makes a stand

She posted on Instagram: “I try not to read and listen to comments about negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve – please feel free [to] voice your opinions, however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

Allen reportedly apologised privately to Tilly, while 840 people filed official complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Gordon, 54, kept his counsel for a week but has now spoken of his pride for his daughter.

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tanya
Gordon Ramsay, pictured with wife Tanya, has expressed his pride in Tilly (Credit: Splash)

Father’s pride

“It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this,'” he gushed during an Instagram Live interview.

“She is 19-years of age for goodness sake – bursting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita [Kuzmin].

“I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that.'”

The super-chef proceeded to open up on his own weight anxiety.

“It is a very sensitive issue whether you are a girl or a guy.

“I am someone who has always struggled with their weight and have to train, we eat all day. I pick, we graze, we are around food 24/7,” he admitted.

“If we don’t train I’d be 350-400 pounds – so all credit to her.”

