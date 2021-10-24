Tilly Ramsay and Steve Allen
Tilly Ramsay ‘given full apology’ by Steve Allen after ‘chubby’ comments

Tilly recently called out Steve on Instagram

By Rebecca Carter

Steve Allen has reportedly given Tilly Ramsay a “full apology” after his ‘body-shaming’ comments.

Last week, LBC Radio presenter Steve sparked backlash after calling Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly a “chubby little thing”.

Tilly, 19, hit out at Steve in a statement on Instagram and she received support from fans and her fellow Strictly stars.

Steve hasn’t publicly addressed the fallout from his comments.

But he has apparently spoken to Tilly privately.

Tilly Ramsay on Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Nikita
Tilly recently hit out at Steve over his comments about her weight (Credit: BBC)

Tilly Ramsay and Steve Allen

An industry insider reportedly told the Daily Star: “Tilly has been given a full apology by Steve.

Read more: Tilly Ramsay supporters demand Steve Allen is ‘fired’ after branding Strictly star ‘chubby’

“He wanted to make it clear that he is very sorry to have upset her.”

In addition, the source said Steve sent the apology “privately” because he didn’t want it to look like he had done it for publicity.

Steve Allen on LBC Radio
Steve reportedly apologised to Tilly privately (Credit: YouTube/LBC Radio)

ED! has contacted reps for Steve and Tilly for comment.

Meanwhile, some people have called for Steve to leave his LBC show following his remarks.

Many celebrities have spoken out in support of Tilly including Dr Alex George and Gemma Collins.

Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex said he was “horrified” by the comments and complained to LBC Radio.

In addition, Gemma said on Instagram: “Everyone vote this weekend and get behind @tillyramsay.

“What’s gone on is disgusting.”

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay
Tilly received support by fans and fellow Strictly stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Tilly say?

In her own statement, Tilly called out Steve and urged people to “be kind”.

She said: “Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

Read more: Strictly: Tilly Ramsay hits back after radio host brands her ‘chubby’ in hurtful attack

In addition, she said: “I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

“However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

