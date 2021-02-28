Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan has told the individual who issued death threats to him and his family: “I will find you.”

The GMB host, 55, said that in light of the threat, he had beefed up security.

But he also likened himself to the Liam Neeson character in revenge movie Taken as he vowed to get the perpetrator.

Piers said he would not stop (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

What did Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan say about the death threats?

In his Daily Mail diary, Piers said that he’s fully aware that he “provokes lively debate”.

However, the troll crossed a line, he told readers.

Piers responded by writing: “Whoever it was then made a second threat to my son and his mother, warning him to ‘watch your back’ and saying they too would be ‘getting it’ if I didn’t.

“I’ve responded by calling in the police, and big tech (Facebook, who own Instagram, are co-operating with the cops), and beefing up my security. I intend taking this all the way to court and accountability.

“In the words of Liam Neeson in Taken: ‘I will find you’.”

Piers compared himself to Liam Neeson (Credit: YouTube)

What did the troll say?

The troll used Instagram to issue the sickening threat.

He wrote: “Piers Morgan, you’re a marked man, calling the police, big tech or beefing up your security isn’t going to stop us getting to you, this is not a threat Piers it’s a promise, you’re getting killed.”

When his son Spencer intervened, the troll responded by saying that he and his mother would also be threatened.

Let’s see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves.

Piers told his Twitter followers: “Another day, another death threat…

“Let’s see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves.”

Piers and wife Celia (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

How did wife Celia react?

His wife, Celia Walden, also commented on the incident in her Daily Telegraph column.

“It was only when I was told my phone number would be listed with a ‘rapid response’ unit specialising in death threats…

“…and a security engineer came to install a panic button by our bed that could have the police there within four minutes, that a trembly feeling started up in my stomach.”

