Piers Morgan has revealed he has been the subject of an online death threat via Instagram.

The controversial GMB host, 55, took to Twitter to show his 7.7 million Twitter followers the disgusting threat.

As ever, Piers came out fighting and asked followers to identify the man.

Piers Morgan has revealed he received a death threat on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

What did the threat to Piers Morgan from Instagram say?

Sharing a screengrab of the messages from Instagram, he said: “Another day, another death threat…”

He then revealed the name of the troll and asked his followers: “Anyone know who he is?

“Let’s see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves.”

The Instagram user had earlier told Piers: “Your [sic] a marked man.

“Calling the police, big tech or beefing up your security isn’t going to stop us getting to you.

“This isn’t a threat Piers, it’s a promise. You [sic] getting killed.”

Piers shared the threat online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did the troll say?

When Piers’ son Spencer fired back, the troll – whose profile has since been deleted – piled in on him, too.

“Watch your back @spencermorgan,” he said.

“If [we] don’t get your dad, your [sic] getting it or your mum is.”

Piers’ followers were quick to comment that, while they don’t always agree with the things Piers says, he doesn’t deserve death threats.

Watch your back @spencermorgan. If we don’t get your dad, you’re getting it or your mum is.

“I don’t like you but this is shocking. How can people act this way? Name and shame him Piers!” said one.

Another added: “Ridiculous! You don’t threaten families lives because you don’t agree with what they say. It’s what sets us apart from animals, we should use our words not weapons.”

Piers had more forthright views on Harry and Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Why has Piers been in hot water this week?

Piers has been under fire again this week thanks to his reaction to the announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple announced that they are expecting child number two.

Piers, however, accused them of “brazen hypocrisy” for releasing images via the Press Association.

But some Twitter users said he was being a bully.

“She/they have every right to control which parts of their life they would like private. This sort of bullying is uncalled for. This is just stirring hatred. Shame on you,” one wrote.